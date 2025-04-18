The Shocking Reason Why King Charles Destroyed Princess Diana’s Wedding Gifts—Here’s The Strict Rule He Made for Camilla

The 1981 wedding of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles was called the “wedding of the century. “The bride was stunning, marrying her prince — and the whole world watched, mirroring, as if it were a fairy tale, the climax of the event. The church at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where the wedding was held, had about 3,500 people within it.

Because St. Paul’s provided more seats and gave the couple an extra 30 minutes for the long procession through London streets after their wedding, Charles and Diana decided instead to exchange their vows at St. Paul’s – the usual place of marriage for royals.

From the beginning the marriage between C&D was doomed. The cracks and red flags were all there even during their engagement. But convention and society pressure won over both.

They had people thanking them for the presents they received after their lavish royal wedding. You’re not going to be surprised when we find out what happened to the presents that led Charles to choose his second bride 24 years later.

Charles found several things that were given to them strangely, such as a pair of blue and pink toothbrushes.

Paul Burrell, who was Charles and Diana’s butler at the time, claimed that more than 6,000 gifts were thrown away. Due to the overwhelming volume of objects given to the Palace, it was even stated that the bride and groom had to burn and destroy many items personally.

Charles made the decision to forbid wedding presents of any kind when he married Queen Camilla (then Camilla Parker Bowles) in 2005, citing his first wedding experience and his predilection for gifts. Their wedding invitation said, “There will be no wedding list,” which meant that no gifts should be purchased.

On the day he married his second bride, the future monarch forbade anybody present from using mobile devices. The public does not simply give gifts to the royals at weddings. Items are delivered to the Palace for almost every occasion, including birthdays, anniversaries, and the birth of a new child.

For example, Prince George received around 700 gifts upon his birth. Additionally, a staggering 4,200 were sent when Prince William, his father, was born.

Therefore, the royal family established rules and procedures for the gifts they receive, just like they do with everything else. According to the policy, if “there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself,” any contribution from a private individual should be declined.

Otherwise, the royal family carefully examines and verifies every gift from a stranger for security reasons. In fact, a small number might be approved and utilized, provided the item has a value of little more than $200.

Other things might be given to a good cause. But there’s always a chance that they might be ruined and thrown away, much like most of the presents presented for Charles and Diana’s wedding.