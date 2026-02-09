‘The Shade Game Is Strong’ – In Obama vs Trump Clash, Netizens Pick A Side

Former president Barack Obama stunned the Internet, after his Obama Foundation, cryptically took a dig at Donald Trump, by extending their support to Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who performed at Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, which Trump described as “terrible.”

A Threads entry, as well as an X post shared by the Obama Foundation, featured a curated video of Bad Bunny’s songs that have made it to Barack Obama’s “Favorite Songs of the Year” list. The caption accompanying the post read, “From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl!” For those not aware, Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio.

On Threads, a user commented, “The shade game is strong,” siding with the Obamas. A second one added, “Oh! I like this type of pettiness.” A third user wrote with a hit of pun and humour, “Basking in the shade of this post.”

On X too, Barack Obama’s humor seemed to have resonated with the masses. “Oh, the petty shade, and then to read all the triggered MAGA comments! I’m overjoyed and absolutely electrified,” read a comment.

From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl! pic.twitter.com/jzTrS8oudd — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 8, 2026

Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “And again Obama gives a master class on integrity, dignity, and class.” Another user on X noted, “Love the caption.” This netizen referred to the Obama Foundation post as “Top-level trolling here.”

A quick look at what the comments section looked like: “This is priceless,” read one of the remarks on the post. Inputs from another X user: “MAGA are about to have a meltdown.”

This is what another X user had to say about Obama subtly shading Trump: “Just trolled the entire MAGA world, perfection.” Per another netizen, “This is how to correctly troll a President.” While the video was the highlight for a section of the Internet, others loved the words accompanying the clip. “You had me at the caption,” read another comment.

The Trump shade comes after the US President’s controversial post attacking the Obamas. Last week, Donald Trump shared a distasteful Truth Social post during Black History Month, which was largely flagged as racist by a section of the Internet. The AI-generated video had Barack and Michelle’s faces edited as apes as the track The Lion Sleeps by The Tokens played in the backdrop. Trump went on to delete the post after it received immense backlash. However, he refused to apologize.

Critics and netizens alike slammed Trump for the post. California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted to the now-deleted post and wrote, “Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now.”

Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now. https://t.co/X09h1mcj74 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026

Meanwhile, as a counter to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, MAGA hosted an ‘All American Halftime Show,’ arranged by Turning Point USA, which was headlined by Kid Rock.

Donald Trump lashed out at the Super Bowl Halftime Show headlined by Bad Bunny and wrote in his Truth Social rant, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

He continued in his post slamming Bad Bunny, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” adding, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country.”