What can we say about Princess Kate Middleton? One of the most popular and strikingly beautiful royal members, she is the epitome of beauty, grace, responsibility, and resilience. Talk about Middleton, and the first word that comes to mind is royal! As most people know, Kate Middleton has had a rough year, battling cancer since early 2024, followed by unwanted media scrutiny. However, with proper rest and treatment, she’s now leading her way towards recovery.

Furthermore, being ill has reportedly changed Kate Middleton’s perspective on many things. The entire family wishes to spend as much time together as they can before Prince William is passed on the throne. The couple is expecting a smooth transition of things, keeping in mind their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who play a very important part in continuing the hierarchy of the British monarchy.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s glow seems to be back amidst recovery, as she was spotted beside her husband, Prince William, at commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. The princess looked stunning in a pair of smart black flares, which she teamed with a tailored, longline blazer coat. But what stood out for the onlookers was her hair.

According to HELLO!, the brunette royal styled her hair loose with tumbling, woven curls and enhanced her features with natural-looking makeup. Additionally, Michael Gray, a multi-award-winning hairstylist, estimates that Kate’s hair is approximately 20 inches long. While everyone is eager to uncover the secret behind Middleton’s stunning locks, here are some tips to achieve healthy hair like hers.

To begin with, Michael Gray says that while everyone wishes to have smooth, long hair, it is important to trim your hair every eight weeks. This not only keeps your hair healthy but also removes sparse and bushy split ends that might look unruly and weak. He emphasizes that although hair texture changes after the age of 40, one can still achieve beautiful hair like Kate Middleton by investing in products such as the Nioxin hair range, which focuses on scalp health while offering hair protection.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s hair also has a perfect wave that sits in place all the time. HELLO! reported that professional hairstylist Tom Pike confirmed that it is called the “Hollywood Wave,” which requires either a smoothing cream or a nice blow-dry spray with a large barrel curling iron. For context, Hollywood Waves can be considered as peak vintage era style. These are big, bouncy curls that add volume and movement to your hair and will last all day if one uses the right products.

Apart from her hair, as per Town & Country, Kate Middleton often does her own makeup and favors a natural nail look. She loves to experiment with her eye makeup and prefers wearing neutral shades of lipstick, which is part of the royal rule. (Yes, royals aren’t allowed to wear very bold lip colors.) In addition, she likes to indulge in weekly St. Tropez spray tanning sessions during the Summer.