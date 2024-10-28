Princess Charlotte’s Life Could 'Change Dramatically' With William As King: 'A Good Chance She'll...'

There's some interesting royal activity happening inside the massive, fancy Windsor Castle, where old traditions mix in with a bit of modern-day life. Prince William and Kate Middleton's spirited daughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, may be in for a change in her royal role when her father eventually ascends to the throne. According to some royal specialists, things will "change dramatically when her father succeeds in becoming grandfather as king."

Celebrity broadcaster OSSA highlighted a particularly intriguing aspect of this transition. "When that happens, life as Charlotte knows it will look very different, in fact, there is a good chance she'll lose her titles when her dad is on the throne. By the time William is King of England, his eldest son George will be Prince of Wales."

This possible change comes down to the complicated rules around royal titles. As OSSA explained, "Her right to be Princess of Wales flies out the window when her brother gets the official title of Prince of Wales because a royal lady can only be a princess if she's married to a Prince or the daughter of a Prince. As George's sister, Charlotte doesn't fit either category," as per Cheat Sheet.

Step aside, Prince George! Queen Elizabeth reveals that Princess Charlotte is the one in charge

Charlotte is still in the running for the throne in the royal family despite this. According to royal observers, she could even follow in a great-aunt's footsteps and become the future Princess Royal. That title, which typically falls to the incumbent monarch or queen's eldest daughter, is currently held by Princess Anne. Charlotte may, therefore, succeed Anne and inherit that title when her father William finally ascends to the throne.

King Charles plans on making Princess Charlotte , The Duchess of Edinburgh in the future



She will be a Duchess in her own right and not by marriage to a Duke which is a change that's definitely needed in the 21st century



This title is one of the most senior in the Royal Family.

Some innovative changes in monarchy traditions have already improved Charlotte's position in the royal family. Even after the birth of her younger brother, Princess Charlotte maintains her position in the line of succession since Queen Elizabeth II supported the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013. This was significant since it meant that the kingdom would no longer be inherited by the firstborn son alone, but rather by the most suitable candidate.

Additionally, Charlotte's titles have evolved with time, demonstrating how the monarchy is adapting to the circumstances. In particular, her title was changed from Princess Charlotte of Cambridge to Princess Charlotte of Wales in 2022 when her father was made Prince of Wales.

Princess Charlotte of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023. (Image Source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Besides all this, Charlotte was born into a world where she will always be a princess. When she gets married, she might become a duchess even if she doesn't retain her existing title, but that actually depends on what her father decides when he becomes king. According to Newsweek, she continues to hold the significant title of HRH, which stands for Her Royal Highness and is reserved for the monarch's offspring and descendants.