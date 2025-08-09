The Royal Wedding Feud Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Over Princess Charlotte’s Dress – Who Made Whom Cry?

We bet most of us still remember the supposed drama between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle that took place years ago over ill-fitted bridesmaids’ dresses. Ahead of her wedding with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, Markle sent dresses to all the bridesmaids. However, as revealed, most of them didn’t fit, especially Princess Charlotte’s.

Her mother, Catherine, was rightfully upset, and a supposed feud went down between the two now estranged sister-in-laws. For years, people had no idea who was in the wrong, with different stories coming from both sides. However, perhaps we finally have an answer.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry has detailed what exactly happened ahead of his wedding to Meghan. He admitted that Middleton called Meghan about the bad fit of Charlotte’s dress. He recounted that the Princess of Wales was complaining to Markle, “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.”

The then soon-to-be bride told her would-be sister in law that she should take the dress to the tailor and get it fit “as the other moms are doing.” Harry claimed that Kate wasn’t willing to comply with Meghan’s request, and instead demanded that she should remake all the bridesmaids’ dresses. This was a rather unfair demand, according to Harry, as the wedding bells were almost ringing.

To add fuel to the fire, the tabloids’ headlines claimed that Meghan Markle had made Kate cry. However, Meghan, during a tell-all interview with Oprah, claimed that it was quite the opposite. She revealed that she was the one in tears, trying to figure out the best solution at that moment.

Although, we might never know who made whom cry, we finally may have an answer about who was in the right. If we take a hard look at Princess Charlotte’s dress from Harry and Meghan’s wedding, we could see, her dress was really ill-fitted, a rightful reason for her mother, Kate to feel upset on the Royal Family’s big day.

One individual on X (formerly Twitter) posted a few pictures of the hot mess dress, writing, “Proof of the absurdly crooked hem of Charlotte’s flower girl dress. No wonder she cried and as mum, no wonder Catherine was upset.”

Even Ajay Mirpuri, the royal wedding tailor, admitted that the princess just got a really bad dress. During an interview with Daily Mail in 2023, he said, “I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting— it’s nerve-wracking.”

Mirpuri revealed that the bridesmaid dresses were all made by Givenchy. Upon arriving in the UK, all of them turned out to be ill-fitted. Ajay said, “All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I’ve no idea what measurements Givenchy had received, but with our experience and knowledge we could see straight away that all six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, as they weren’t going to fit.”

The royal tailor concluded, “I feel for them all, because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that’s what they were.”

So, yeah, perhaps, Meghan was after all in the wrong here.