The Richest Actor in the World Isn’t Tom Cruise or Jennifer Aniston—It’s This Star, and Their Net Worth Will Make Your Jaw Drop

There’s a saying that claims that money can’t buy happiness, but it can make you rich! Just like the Hollywood stars, whose money has given them the fortune they hold today. When we talk about A-list stars, we assume they would be super-rich and have a staggering net worth.

While top-level stars include names like Tom Cruise and Jennifer Aniston, they are surprisingly not the wealthiest ones who possess an eye-watering net worth.

From George Clooney to Tom Hanks or Taylor Swift, none of these stars comes close to topping the list—that title belongs to someone far more low-key. What’s interesting is that despite her awe-inspiring net worth, this particular actress has stayed away from the limelight.

She’s never won a major acting award or headlined blockbuster after blockbuster—yet she’s richer than the stars mentioned above.

As per the outlet Tyla, this 59-year-old actress is none other than… any guesses?

It’s Jami Gertz. She began her acting career in 1981 with an iconic role in ‘On the Right Track.’ Followed by bigger banners like ‘The Lost Boys,’ ‘Less Than Zero, ‘ and ‘Twister. ‘ While her on-screen career trajectory was steady and successful, it’s not what created her billion-dollar empire.

Reportedly, Gretz has a net worth of a whopping $12 billion, as per The Celebrity Net Worth page. That’s more than pop star Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion) and even legendary director Steven Spielberg ($5.3 billion). However, she acquired the wealth through business investments and philanthropy.

These business ventures also include partnerships with her husband, Tony Ressler, A billionaire investor and co-founder of Apollo Global Management. As per Forbes, his net worth stands at $10.9 billion. The power couple’s investments include the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and the MLB team Milwaukee Brewers, which they purchased in 2015 with $720 million.

Raised in a Jewish working household in Glenview, Illinois, Gretz went to New York University. She rose to fame in the 80s and quickly became a popular name, widely loved for her acting and striking looks. Choice of roles, but her journey towards achieving a jaw-dropping fortune began when she married Tony Ressler.

As per the outlet US Weekly, in one interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, the former actress spoke about speculation about how she earned a fortune after she tied the knot and said, “Everyone thinks I married a rich guy.” Still, she admitted she made more money than her husband when she met him. She added, I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him.”

Beyond acting and holding stakes alongside her husband, the Emmy-nominated actress also tried her luck in production. She founded Lime Orchard Productions, which later diverted her focus to home entertaining and philanthropy.

As a couple who generously indulged in philanthropy, like wealthy ones, Gretz and Ressler co-founded The Painted Turtle Camp. This nonprofit organisation offers life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and special conditions.

Talking about her organisation, The Painted Turtle Camp, Jami Gretz once, back in 2008, wrote in Huffington Post and said, “I had such good memories of our own experiences at camp and want to make sure that all sorts of kids get that chance, no matter what their circumstances.”

As of 2024, the duo has recently relocated to Atlanta, where they are building a network to develop their billion-dollar NBA business.

Therefore, despite being away from the limelight today, her success story is one of grit, brains, and bold decisions — proving that sometimes, the biggest wins happen off-screen. For as they say, when there’s courage and ambition, there’s success.