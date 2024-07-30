The Real Reason Why Michelle Obama and The Biden Family Have a Rumored Beef With Each Other

Michelle Obama is close to the FLOTUS Jill Biden however not everything is as close-knit as it seems between the Obamas and the Bidens. The relationship between the former FLOTUS and the incumbent First Lady has witnessed a drastic shift which has a lot to do with Hunter Biden. According to Page Six, Biden's divorce with Kathleen Buhle was the first nail on the wall that caused a rift between them. Buhle had reportedly forged a close relationship with the then-first lady during Barack Obama's presidency.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

The filing of divorce in 2017 sent waves of shock when Buhle alleged that Hunter had spent a great amount of wealth on "drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations." According to Axios Michelle was startled by the manner in which the Bidens treated Buhle after they parted their ways. Former President Barack Obama had maintained a good public presence to support President Joe Biden when he was running for another tenure to be the President.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my friend, @MichelleObama. May this year bring you days filled with laughter and joy. 💕 pic.twitter.com/aOQAc3r7un — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2024

However, Michelle was noticeably missing from the events or any other political campaigns for the POTUS. Back in 2022, when the American attorney was asked by CNN about endorsing Joe, she said, "You know ... I will have to see. It's a personal decision that he and his family have to make." It was clear she wasn't sure about supporting Biden for another tenure or to represent the Democratic Party.

Michelle Obama posing with a woman (Jill Biden). pic.twitter.com/NRu9w38ndp — Suzanne (@MayKelly) June 3, 2023

"[S]he is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens. Two things can be true," an insider shared commenting on her dynamics with the Biden family. Commenting on the same ground Andrew Bates, a White House rep told the Axios, "The Biden and Obama families are like family to one other." The ties between Buhle and Michelle extend to their kids as well. Reports by Page Six suggested that Buhle was growing close with Sasha Obama and Malia Obama. A source close to them also shared, "Maisy Biden, Kathleen's youngest daughter, [is] particularly tight with Sasha Obama." According to People, Michelle had expressed in her memoir, The Light We Carry how much Buhle's friendship combined with her mom's love means to her. "[T]hey help me vent, they help me see myself. They give me laughter and love," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Sharing her experiences with ex-husband Hunter, Buhle noted in her memoir, If We Break how she navigated through the rumors of the extra-marital affair of her then-husband with his sister-in-law. "Whether or not I'm questioned, I couldn't be of any help. I kept my head so deeply buried in the sand of our finances. I have forgiven him, yes. Anger is such a heavy weight to carry and I was in a lot of pain. There was a lot that happened that was very hard for me. And when I made the decision to divorce, I wanted to let go of all of that," Buhle wrote.