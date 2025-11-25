The Plot Twist Nobody Saw Coming as the Rebellion Against Chuck Schumer Goes Full Reality TV

Chuck Schumer may be out soon. A group of liberal senators, being referred to as a “guerrilla” group, is standing firm against him. An anonymous source claimed that the group is trying to oust Schumer in the midterm elections. Here’s how Zohran Mamdani has played a crucial role in the boycott.

The group of liberals is allegedly expressing its disapproval of the Democratic Party’s failure to back Zohran Mamdani as a candidate. The “guerrilla” is worried that the Democratic leadership is only keen on backing well-established political figures within the party.

A source who spoke to The Hill detailed how the group is already cooking up strategies against Schumer. A veteran GOP operative noted how Mamdani’s visit to the White House has only fueled the movement to escalate further.

The New York elect was pictured at the White House with President Trump. The two men meeting comes after months of them both openly disapproving of each other. The meeting has proven to be a “political grenade,” according to the source who spoke to Julia Manchester.

“To be honest, I think this pours gasoline on the internal war within the Dems,” the veteran noted. According to the insider, the Oval Office meeting will “further force” Democrats to accept Mamdani and “his agenda.”

Josh Orton, a Democratic strategist, explained how the contempt against the leadership is a first. “I can think of no historical example that would compare to this level of internal caucus fear and dissension,” he noted in an interview with The New York Times.

Orton went on to elaborate how “unique” it is for a whole group of senators to oppose the “leadership’s entire disposition toward politics and the Trump administration.” He labeled the group as “essentially a guerrilla group of senators.”

According to a report by The New York Times, the group contains Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Tina Smith, and Chris Murphy. Other reports have pointed toward the frustration party members are feeling over the lack of fight that the Democratic leadership is putting up against Trump.

🚨 WOW: Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna says Chuck Schumer is an ineffective leader. Is Schumer losing his base? pic.twitter.com/34uLTxsnoz — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 16, 2025

Ro Khanna, a progressive member of the House, also criticized Schumer’s ability to lead after the historic government shutdown. In an interview with Politico, he questioned what the future of the Democratic Party would look like.

“Who is going to be effective? And most Democrats around the country just don’t think that person is Chuck Schumer,” he added.

Schumer’s spokesperson addressed the floating speculation while denying it. Our “North Star is winning the Senate majority in 2026, and any decision is made to achieve that goal,” they noted.