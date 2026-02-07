“The Plot is Definitely Lost” — Brian Cox Slams Trump Over Military Remarks

Award-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox recently called out Donald Trump for “losing the plot.” He condemned Trump’s recent remarks about Scottish military forces, labelling them “disgusting” and “false.”

The Succession star slammed the President at the 96th Robert Burns Supper, where he received the Robert Burns Award. It was hosted by the St. Andrew’s Society of Los Angeles.

As per The Irish Star, Cox, 79, in particular, had an issue with Trump’s Truth Social posts from January, where he claimed that the U.S. forces led the front fighting against the Taliban. Meanwhile, the British and Scottish soldiers stayed a “little back.”

This remark circulated across the United Kingdom and among NATO partners immediately. It triggered many, with some pointing to the heavy losses suffered by coalition forces during the battle.

“It was disgusting and also lies. Not true,” Cox said. “Our soldiers have behaved greatly and we lost a lot of them as a result. So I really find it insulting and always beggars belief.”

The actor also questioned the stability of the current U.S. administration and hinted that Trump’s long term presidency can bring long term risks. “I think we are in deep doo da actually,” Cox said, adding that he is unsure if Trump is the right pick for a four-year term in office.

Brian Cox on Trump: “He’s nuts. He’s mad. He’s unpleasant. The man made me feel like I wanted to go have a shower. I found him really unpleasant. Just unpleasant aura.”pic.twitter.com/2Gte1oCQrN — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) February 2, 2026

Trump’s comments also drew backlash from the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called them “appalling.” To reverse the situation, days later, Trump on Truth Social, praised British troops and appreciated their sacrifices in Afghanistan.

“The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America,” Trump wrote, mentioning that 247 British soldiers died during the war.

However, Cox mentioned that the damage had already been done. He also talked about Trump’s motives to acquire Greenland. Cox said, “And then the whole Greenland thing. I just think the plot is definitely lost. It is absolutely disgraceful.”

The Manhunter actor lauded the British Prime Minister, saying, “Thank God Keir Starmer finally stood up and said, enough’s enough.” He added, “He mustn’t be allowed to get away with these scurrilous attacks.”

As an actor, Cox spends his time between the U.K. and New York due to his professional commitments. However, his criticism comes from his deep affection for the U.S.. “I love America. I’ve always loved America,” he said. “As a wee boy, I always wanted to be American.”

But, he is scared of the fact that the country’s core values are being undermined. “One of the fundamental principles in America is egalitarianism,” Cox said.

“That principle is not being acknowledged now. This was an egalitarian country and should be again, but unfortunately the present administration doesn’t allow it. That, to me, is a great tragedy,” he added.

Keir Starmer was OUTRAGED that Trump said disparaging comments about British soldiers Trump corrected the record and rightly so Meanwhile it turns out Starmer was actively HOUNDING British troops through the courts trying to get them imprisoned This man is a monster pic.twitter.com/gWlunwSbkW — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 28, 2026

The actor also criticized Republican efforts to reduce funding for broadcasting, including PBS. “Public broadcasting in this country is second to none. What they’ve done over the years is tremendous. His abuse of that is despicable and shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” Cox said.

Brian Cox is a renowned actor with a career spanning more than four decades. He is a proud recipient of two BAFTA Awards, a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and two Laurence Olivier Awards.

While accepting his honor at the 96th Robert Burns Supper, the actor made it clear that he not only worries about politics but also about preserving democratic values.