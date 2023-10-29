In Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce had perhaps the greatest game of his NFL career. With a touchdown in the first half, the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning tight end was on pace for a record-breaking performance. Kelce is getting better with every game, but things have really picked up since he reportedly started dating international music singer Taylor Swift. After Swift's unexpected appearance at the Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium last month, the pair have continued to make headlines across the globe.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

As per the reports, Kelce has averaged 108 yards receiving in the four games Swift has been present for. When she didn't appear for two games, he averaged 46.5 points. In fact, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "Taylor can stay around as long as she wants." Due to his recent string of victories, Kelce has taken to call Swift his "good luck charm." A source recently revealed to Messenger, "He jokes she is his good luck charm." The insider said Taylor is having the "time of her life" and added, "Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose and show support."

“Kelce keeps getting better with time, Taylor can stay all she wants” - Coach Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/f7cc4ScTt1 — 𝙺.𝙰. | 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙮𝙫𝙞𝙨 (@tayvislawyer) October 23, 2023

The tight end for the Chiefs has been on fire ever since his advances toward pop diva Taylor Swift culminated in a fresh romance. After missing Week 1's loss to the Lions with a hyperextended knee, Kelce returned to action the following week and had four receptions for 26 yards against the Jaguars. A lot has changed for Kelce since Swift first saw him play; he now has 48 receptions for 499 yards and four touchdowns in only six games. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox's coverage of the Chiefs-Bears game drew in an average of 24.32 million people, the most of any weekend sporting event. Fox Sports even released a rating comment alluding to Swift's attendance at the game: "America’s Game of the Week swiftly scores the most-watched telecast of the week on any network."

.@mcuban wants Taylor Swift to break up with Travis Kelce to date a Mavs player 😂



"Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu." pic.twitter.com/wkA2fgHmkJ — First Take (@FirstTake) September 28, 2023

Not only was Swift discussed in the NFL, but also in other major pro sports leagues. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA, suggested on Thursday's broadcast of ESPN's First Take that Swift break up with Kelce so that he might introduce her to one of his players. He said, "Travis, sorry if you’re listening, Taylor, break up with him. I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu." The Chiefs' tight end was not going to stand for it. After hearing the footage, Kelce joked on X that he wanted Cuban to sign him to one of the NBA's interim contracts so that he could join the squad. He wrote, "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!"

