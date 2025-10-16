The ‘Nicest Thing’ Donald Trump Ever Said About Joe Biden

Donald Trump has issued a brutal remark about his political rival, Joe Biden. On October 14, during a White House hangout with Argentinian President Javier Milei, the POTUS made a comment about his presidential predecessor that nobody could have thought. It’s not unusual that Trump attempted to troll Joe Biden, given the two had been rivals for almost a decade now.

Their feud intensified when Joe Biden took over the White House at the end of Trump’s first term. The Republican spent the next four years complaining about how the election was “stolen” from him. He allegedly incited the 6 January riot in 2021. During the four years Biden served, Donald Trump has made several comments on his health, in particular, his cognitive stability. At one point, he even gave him a brutal nickname, “Sleepy Joe,” referring to moments when Biden was spotted dozing off.

"I would like to go to the beach, like Biden…My legs are not quite as thin as his. My body is a little bit larger than his. I'm not sure it would be appreciated on the beach…Somebody told [Biden], he looked good in a bathing suit."

When it came to the Democrats’ policies, Trump criticized them without forgiving. He claimed that Biden was “soft” on crime, criticizing his “open border” policy when it came to immigration. The current POTUS also attacked his predecessor over inflation, rising cost of living, and high gas prices. In addition, Trump also made brutal comments about how he handled the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Although Donald Trump managed to snatch a second term from Biden, he hasn’t let go of his feud with him. During the Argentine president’s visit on Tuesday, a reporter asked the POTUS if he would ever visit Buenos Aires. He responded that he would “love to” go to the South American hotspot, but had been busy. Then he went on to shade the former POTUS.

“I’d love to go to Argentina. I’d like to be like Biden. I’d like to go to the beach,” Trump said. He continued, “My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier. My arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his. I’m not sure it would be appreciated on the beach, but I’m not going to take a chance.”

Then Trump shaded at Biden, “You won’t see me in a bathing suit.” However, many think it was a backhanded compliment he gave to the Democrat. One X (formerly Twitter) user noted, “That might be the nicest thing he’s said about Biden.” “I think this is the first nice thing I’ve ever heard him say about Biden, and it’s just weird,” added another.