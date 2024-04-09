The New Hollywood ‘Momager’ Circle Includes Meghan Markle’s Mother and Tina Knowles

Doria Ragland has been a constant presence in Meghan Markle's life and has supported her daughter amidst the challenges of royal life. Following their decision to step back from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, Prince Harry and Markle have embarked on a fresh chapter in Montecito, California, living with a host of A-listers, according to OK! Magazine.

Over the past four years in Montecito, their celebrity friends have provided unwavering support as they transition from royal life to their new Los Angeles lifestyle.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samir Hussein

Markle's devoted mother, Ragland, shares a close bond with the couple and has been enjoying quality time with them. She was spotted with the couple at the Kinsey Collection Exhibition held at Sofi Stadium at Hollywood Park on 21 March.

In recently released photos by the Kinsey Collection, the trio could be observed hosting the event, which celebrated art and philanthropy. Ragland was captured mingling with Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, at the high-profile gathering hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as detailed by the Daily Mail.

The coolest Grandmothers committee. Like hello! Tina Knowles & Doria Ragland!! pic.twitter.com/VBaYxK30i9 — Mrs G (@MrsEricaGarza) April 2, 2024

Ragland radiated elegance in a stylish white cardigan while Knowles opted for a sophisticated black blazer, accessorized with an oversized belt with a dazzling gold buckle. On the other hand, Harry and Markle were captured warmly embracing fellow hosts Bernard and Shirley Kinsley.

Another image captured their radiant smiles as they sat together during a discussion on the history and importance of black art. The pictures also promoted speculation that Knowles and Ragland share a good bond. Their interaction delighted fans of both the Duchess of Sussex and Beyoncé. One user wrote, "The coolest Grandmothers committee. Like hello! Tina Knowles and Doria Ragland."

The art event hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex follows Markle's recent debut of a new lifestyle brand named American Riviera Orchard. The brand's Instagram page has already garnered an impressive following of over 587,000.

Its bio reads “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024”. Although the brand has made no official announcements, reports suggest that American Riviera Orchard will offer a range of products, including dog shampoo, chicken feed, and yoga bolsters.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is getting friendly with momagers Tina Knowles and Kris Jenner who have 'formed a new clique' in recent months - so is she set to join their ranks as the Duchess launches her lifestyle brand? https://t.co/mf0cW5WWl5 pic.twitter.com/ihwLJm4lil — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 3, 2024

Earlier last year in August, Ragland was also spotted alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the This Is About Humanity fifth annual Los Angeles charity event.

Furthermore, Ragland's interactions with Jenner and Knowles sparked rumors of a burgeoning A-list friendship between Knowles and Beyoncé during the Renaissance tour, reportedly featuring Kardashian, Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, who is a close friend of the Sussexes, and TV personality, Gayle King.

Jenner was also at Beyoncé's birthday party on September 4 and hung out in the VIP Ace of Spades section at all her gigs. A source allegedly told Hello! Magazine that "There's definitely a new sisterhood emerging with Kris spearheading it."