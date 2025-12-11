The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Wenne Alton Davis Dies Crossing NYC Street

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Wenne Alton Davis was walking in the Midtown neighborhood of New York City on Dec. 8 when she was fatally struck by a car.

Known for her appearance as a cop in a season 5 episode, Davis was 60 when she died, after the collision left her with “severe trauma to the head and body.” Born Wendy Davis on Oct. 18, 1965 in Durham, NC, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress was hit just before 8 pm on Monday, Dec. 8. According to the NYPD, she was struck by a black 2023 Cadillac XT6, driven by a 61-year-old man, who was making a left-hand turn at West 53rd Street and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan.

“[Davis] sustained severe trauma to the head and body,” the NYPD said in a statement. “EMS responded and transported [Davis] to Mount Sinai West, where she was pronounced deceased.”

“The operator of 2023 Cadillac XT6 remained on scene and was not injured as a result of the collision,” the statement continued. “There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.”

One of Davis’ neighbors, Edward Reynoso, told the New York Daily News revealed the last time they had met each other earlier that day. He quoted Davis as telling him, “I love you, I appreciate you.”

The New York Times quotes Jamie Harris, her agent at Clear Talent Group, as saying in a statement, “She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at JFK and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge).”

When Davis starred as a police officer in season 5 of the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2023, this was her last onscreen appearance. According to her IMDb page, the actress has numerous acting credits dating back to 2004, in the short film Ladies Room.

Since that time, she has landed roles in several movies and TV shows, including Rescue Me (2009), Shame (2011), The Normal Heart (2014), American Odyssey (2015), Blindspot (2019), New Amsterdam (2019) and Girls5eva (2022).

Davis also supported herself with a security job at John F. Kennedy International Airport and lived in Forest Hills, Queens.

Sadly, this isn’t the only loss among The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast as Brian Tarantina, died in 2019. He played the role of Jackie, the emcee of the comedy club The Gaslight, where Rachel Brosnahan’s character Midge Maisel first drunkenly performed her routine. Tarantina was found dead in his apartment.

Around the time of his death, the NYPD received a call of an unconscious person in an apartment in Manhattan. When emergency medical services responded to the call, they ultimately pronounced him dead. A representative for the actor said he had been ill lately and had recently been in hospital and was recuperating from a heart-related issue.

Any readers who would like to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the TV show is still available on Prime Video.