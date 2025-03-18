“The Man Makes The Final Decision”—Kanye West Lashes Out at Ex-Kim Kardashian for Protecting Daughter North

Kanye West isn’t afraid of letting the world know that he is a patriarch. The star who shares joint custody of his kids with ex Kim Kardashian is calling her out. The rapper recently took to social media to tell the world that as a man he gets to have the “final and first say” when it comes to the kids.

Kanye’s social media rant was in response to Kim Kardashian’s decision to stand her ground when it came to their daughter, North. The rapper apparently wanted to release a song that North had rapped in which Kim immediately put a stop to.

North has previously contributed to her father’s music but what made this particular track different was the collaborators on it. The song also featured rapper Sean Diddy Combs who is currently awaiting trial. Diddy has been accused of sexual harassment, abuse, and s—x trafficking.

Kim’s hesitation about her daughter being a part of this collab was apparent, but not to Kanye. The Skims owner repeatedly even threatened legal action to stop the track from being released. According to TMZ, Kanye met his daughter for the first time in weeks when she went to the studio to record the vocals.

As soon as Kim found out about the song, she acted on it quickly and demanded a cease & desist. Kanye ended up releasing the track even after agreeing to not do the same in front of a judge. Before he put the song out, he posted a now-deleted screenshot of his conversation with Kim. In the conversation, he warned Kim that he would “go to war.”

kanye west married kim & the world joked about him marrying a ‘golddigger’. but kim has been supportive in; ye’s depression, ye’s failed businesses, ye’s bankruptcy. she cleared his debts. 4 kids later kim is still ye’s pillar & at $3.7bn they’re the richest entertainment couple. pic.twitter.com/WQ6cFQLdno — #diaryofnasawali (@nvsvwvli) April 25, 2020

The rapper later took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call the mother of his children out. “’I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI, HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER I DONT A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY S**T AND HOW IT’S A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS,” the rapper wrote.

“THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS,” he concluded. In another post that followed soon after, the rapper noted that a man “makes the final decision” seemingly talking about his kids.

The Yeezy owner has previously accused Kim of keeping their kids away from him. In yet another X post, the star spoke about how the “Kardashian mob” had taken away all his rights. He then went on to call out major corporations like Disney and Hulu for helping his ex. “I DON’T WANT TO JUST ”SEE” MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM,” he added in the post.

The star’s recent rant has left fans even more concerned given his past anti-semitic comments. Kanye’s brand Yeezy, released t-shirts with the swastika symbols in February. Netizens expressed their displeasure and called the rapper for his behavior.