The Major Reason Why Some Think Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. May Not Even Get Married

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been a prominent couple in the political and social media spotlight for over five years. Their relationship, marked by PDA and shared political values, has been closely followed by supporters and critics alike. However, recent developments have ignited speculation that the couple’s long engagement may not culminate in marriage, despite their seemingly solid relationship. The pair announced their engagement in January 2022, although it was later revealed that Trump Jr. had proposed in December 2020. The lengthy engagement period, now stretching beyond four years, has led some observers to question whether there is more to the story. Considering their engagement has now lasted longer than the time they spent dating before the proposal, the delay in tying the knot raises eyebrows.

This past Independence Day added fuel to the fire of speculation. Popular for their enthusiastic participation in patriotic celebrations, the couple’s social media activity was unexpectedly subdued. For a couple that has consistently flaunted their relationship online, the absence of posts was conspicuous. While a single holiday might not be a prominent indicator of relationship trouble for most couples, the stakes are higher for these two.

However, it is also worth noting that previously, in 2022, Guilfoyle said, “Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later, that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after!”As per People, she has always been vocal about her love for Don Jr. Once in an interview, Guilfoyle gushed, "We really are a team, we support each other, we’re best friends…We have great conversations and a lot of laughs together. It’s great we have such a strong relationship. It’s never wavered and I really feel blessed to be a part of it.”

However, rumors of tension between Guilfoyle and the Trump family have also floated in the rumor sea. Eric Trump has publicly dismissed the notion and said, “I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly.” Still, an insider claimed, “The vibe is that the family doesn’t like Kim. She is trying too hard to be in the family.” The Trump family is known for its strong internal bonds, and any friction between a prominent other and key family members could strain the relationship, as reported by The List.

Moreover, Guilfoyle’s vocal support for Donald Trump Sr. has been both a strength and a potential weakness. She once said, “I think I have a very good relationship with the president. I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that’s built on trust and integrity.” Some speculate that her relationship with Trump Jr. might be driven, at least in part, by a desire to secure her place within the Trump brand, rather than purely by love. This possibility, if true, could undermine the foundation of their relationship.