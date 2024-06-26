The Internet Weighs In After Fox News 'Cut Away' Donald Trump’s Speech: ‘Wasn’t Making Any Sense'

While former president Donald Trump has made various bizarre statements in the past—his remarks about sharks and electric-powered boats, for instance, come to mind—his recent comment about washing machines and water usage arguably surpassed all. A segment of Trump's recent speech was deemed nonsensical with even Fox News cutting it short. An X account recently shared a clip of the same and penned, "BREAKING: In an embarrassing moment for Trump, Fox News has to cut away from his speech because he isn’t making any coherent sense. It’s beyond clear Trump is senile. Retweet so all Americans see this."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

In response, a user opined, "He’s talking about washing your dishes in the washing machine...you can’t try to make this shit make sense." Another mocked, "If this is how Donald Trump performs on the CNN presidential debate, this election is over." A third user echoed, "Has he ever loaded a washing machine with dishes or a dishwasher with clothing? I doubt he's ever used either type of machine."

BREAKING: In a terribly embarrassing moment for Trump, Fox News has to cut away from his speech because he isn’t making any coherent sense. It’s beyond clear Trump is senile. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/ocaQRFR3XW — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 23, 2024

As netizens continued to weigh in, another chimed, "I doubt at this point anything embarrasses Trump. It would be surprising if it did. It’s politics. That’s embarrassing enough." However, MAGA supporters fiercely defended Trump. A comment read, "Another video sound byte that limits the full explanatory context to make it into a derogatory hit piece!" In a similar vein, a user asserted, "There is nothing incoherent about Trump's remarks of no water. They HAVE cut off the water in some areas of Idaho" while, another slammed, "Taking out of context clips can have that disorienting effect on people. Communication is interesting like that."

He’s literally talking about washing your dishes in the washing machine …..you can’t try to make this shit make sense. — 𝒜𝓉𝓁𝒶𝓈 𝐻𝒶𝓏𝑒 🍇🏳️‍🌈🐾🌊 (@livingNthehaze) June 25, 2024

They added, "When you don’t listen to full context when someone is using storytelling to make a point, it’s easy to get lost in the dialogue and miss it. Post full untampered context or shut up." Following suit, a person reasoned, "He's talking about federal regulations restricting the amount of water that a dishwasher uses in a regular cycle. It has been reduced to the point where the appliance cannot do the job, so the excess water is used anyway to prewash the dishes."

If this is how Donald Trump performs on the CNN Presidential debate this election is over. — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) June 23, 2024

During a rally, Trump addressed the issue of water availability in home faucets, according to the Daily Mail. He said, "You ever try buying a new home and you turn on – you want to wash your hair or you wanna wash your hands – you turn on the water and it goes drip, drip. The soap, you can't get it off your hand. So you keep it running for about 10 times longer." He continued, "There's so much water, you don't know what to do with it. You know, it's called rain. It rains a lot in certain places," when Fox News decided to cut the speech short.