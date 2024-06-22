INQUISITR.COM / Politics

The Internet Says It's ‘Not a Flex’ That Trump Wants to Cut Down Funding to Schools

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Updated On : 01:40 PST, Jun 22, 2024
The Internet Says It's ‘Not a Flex’ That Trump Wants to Cut Down Funding to Schools
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In a move that has ignited widespread criticism, former President Donald Trump recently announced that if re-elected, he plans to drastically reduce funding for schools, spending only ‘a fraction’ of what President Joe Biden currently allocates.

 

 

This declaration did not sit well with the public, specifically on social media, where users have been quick to voice their discontent. One Internet user tweeted, “That’s not the flex he thinks it is. ‘We’re going to give kids less! Vote for me?’”

 

Another one wrote, “He knows his voting base.” In agreement, someone else added, “Yeah, we know, you prefer the poorly educated and ignorant. Much easier to control. No thanks.” Another one echoed a similar emotion and added, “I don't think that's the selling point he thinks it is.”

 

 

One person remarked, “I didn't even think this was even a problem. This policy makes no sense at all or should be even considered a priority.” “We’re gonna give them approximately half the number of dollars and they’re gonna have so much money like they’ve never had before…Math is hard,” another user concluded.

 

 

As per the reports of ABC News, this isn’t the first time Trump has made such controversial statements about education funding. During his presidency, he once threatened to cut off funding for schools that did not reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the challenges and risks involved.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

 

He said, "The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families…May cut off funding if not open!" The logic behind this stance was to rejuvenate the economy by enabling parents to return to work, a strategy he saw as vital to his re-election efforts.

 

 

Back then, former President Trump’s threats were met with prominent pushback from public health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had issued guidelines to ensure safe school reopenings.

 

 

Trump criticized this and said, "I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!" as reported by CNBC.

 

 

Mike Pence supported Trump’s stance, suggesting that future coronavirus relief legislation could tie school funding to reopening plans. He said, "I think what the president was saying this morning is that, if there are aspects of the CDC’s recommendations that are prescriptive or that serve to -- as a, as a barrier to kids getting back to school…”

 

 

He further added, “We want -- we want governors and local officials and education leaders to know that we’re here to work with them, to support the measures they are putting into place."

Share this article: The Internet Says It's ‘Not a Flex’ That Trump Wants to Cut Down Funding to Schools
Donald Trump
More Stories on Inquisitr