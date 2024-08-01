The Internet Made Fun of Marjorie Taylor Greene When She Announced Her Bid for Re-Election

Using the social media platform X, previously Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene declared her intention to seek re-election as the representative of Northwest Georgia in the Capitol. While a few expressed their support for her online, the majority criticized her move and engaged in trolling the congresswoman for her endeavors. Greene began serving as the representative of Georgia's 14th Congressional District on January 3, 2021, and her current term is set to conclude on the same date in 2025. ABC News reported that eight other candidates were vying to become the Republican nominee in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, in a recent tweet, Greene posted a video message showing her standing outdoors. She said, "Hi, this is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and I just qualified to run for re-election for Georgia's 14th district." She added, "First, I want to thank you so much for your support in allowing me to represent you in Congress. And I'd like to ask for your support again this year on May 21. Thank you so much." Additionally, in one of her posts, she wrote, "I just qualified for re-election to continue serving Northwest Georgia in the House of Representatives! I’d like to ask for your support again this year when you go to the polls to vote on May 21st. Vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene!"

Upon hearing this, the internet had varied reactions. While some praised and commended her, others had different opinions. One user wrote, "I don't like politicians, no one does, and I've been really hard on YOU ... and don't agree with some things you've done but.. overall, you are one of the few good ones. My heart and brain tell me you're at least TRYING to do the good work. I support you in every way I can." Another one wrote, "You’re an awesome representative. Prayers for you and continued success!" A third user wrote, "If I lived in your district I would vote for you."

Meanwhile, a few others also criticized her. One user wrote, "If she gets re-elected, I will never have sympathy for Georgia." Another user wrote, "Apparently trying to overthrow the government is now part of the qualification to run for political office." A third user wrote, "Or vote for a Pet Rock, it will achieve an equal amount of legislation as Marge."

In other news, Greene stated that her decision to vote against a bill that could potentially ban TikTok was not influenced by former President Trump's opposition to the bill, as per The Hill's report. On Wednesday, House lawmakers passed a bill with a vote of 352-65, compelling ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, to sell the app within 165 days or risk a ban in the United States. The legislation, known as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, still needs to pass the Senate but received strong bipartisan support in the House. Meanwhile, Trump, who had previously threatened to ban TikTok during his presidency, has now expressed opposition to the bill, arguing that it would strengthen Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.

