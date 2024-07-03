The Internet is Perplexed After Blue Ivy Carter Wins at BET Awards: “For What? Breathing?"

Blue Ivy took up the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards, which took place on June 30th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The internet's naysayers, nevertheless, are not pleased by this news. Some online commenters are wondering how she was selected for the honor in the first place. In fact, one user shared on X, "No shade love her but what did she do?" Someone else wrote, ""The award marks the second time Blue Ivy has been honored by BET; she previously made BET history after receiving the BET HER Award in 2020, with which she became the youngest recipient of any BET Award." For what? Breathing?"

"The award marks the second time Blue Ivy has been honored by BET; she previously made BET history after receiving the BET HER Award in 2020, with which she became the youngest recipient of any BET Award."



For what? Breathing? — Kaliwang Tuhod ni Karl (@dabedabs) July 2, 2024

Another user replied to the critic, "Actually all jokes aside the girl just performed on a world tour in front of millions with original choreography if I’m not mistaken. To question why is insane lol." The critic then added, "No original choreo, she stopped by a few shows to dance a minute segment with her mother. I’m not saying she doesn’t deserve praise but how does that compete to literal young actors working and producing their own shows and films without any connections?" Others on Twitter defended Carter by asking, "What's wrong with being a nepo kid?"

bro, i'm not even hating fr, but wtf did blue ivy carter really do to get a BET award? like... when tf did dancing become a valid category??? — k.g (@itskglares) July 2, 2024

As such, one person went on to say, "What’s wrong being a Nepo baby if she puts the work in? Some sound like you wouldn’t do the same for your kids. If she turns out not to be talented she can do what she wants. Same as sport players kids. Sounds like a sin to have successful parents. Law offices do the same." Another one defended her by pointing out, "[She] Danced in front of millions night after night while managing one of the world’s biggest superstar." One more user joked, "Being Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter, duh."

Why are yall saying Blue Ivy didn’t deserve the BET Award? Was she not traveling all over with her mom performing for yall ungrateful asses. — Celebrilee 🇱🇷 (@soulljahhh) July 2, 2024

At the 2024 BET Awards, Carter was one of several stars nominated for the YoungStars Award alongside Akira Akbar, Demi Singleton, Van Van, Jalyn Hall, Jabria McCullum, Heiress Diana Harris, and Leah Jeffries. But Carter had already made BET history in 2020 when she became the youngest winner of any BET Award—the BET HER Award—so this is her second BET win. She won for her work on Brown Skin Girl, a collaboration with her mother, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid.

Blue Ivy has a Grammy but Nicki Minaj doesn't

Blue Ivy has gotten a BET award



Blue Ivy has not released a single song before



With these few points of mine, I hope I have convinced you that these organizations are shit🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5x0Wu4H478 — Foundational Igbo Man✊🏾 (@PharmUcheey) July 2, 2024

In celebration of Blue's victory, Beyonce posted an unusual Instagram Story. As reported by Elle, she reposted from Parkwood Entertainment, which stated, "Congratulations to Blue Ivy Carter on winning the 2024 BET YoungStars Award!" Additionally, Tina Knowles sent an emotional Instagram message to her grandchild. She wrote, "Congratulations my Blue Blue. I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude. Never attention seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumberr all the time."

The proud grandmom came clean about Blue's musical prowess, saying that she inherited it from her parents. She concluded, "Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years. But you are self taught. One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do. But for now you made me swear to not share."