Mariah Carey Sells Her Massive Atlanta Area Mansion at $1.35 Million Loss, But She Seems Pleased

Acclaimed singer Mariah Carey acquired the Atlanta-area estate for $5.65 million during the pandemic. However, as reported by Architectural Digest, she has recently sold the opulent property for $4.3 million, resulting in a financial loss. Renowned pop music icon Mariah Carey successfully sold her remarkable Georgia property at the end of May, nearly 10 months after it was initially listed. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

As per Mansion Global, Michael Dickey, the chief executive of Atlanta-based magazine publisher Modern Luxury Media, has been identified as the buyer of the property. In September 2022, the esteemed Grammy Award winner, put her expansive mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on the market for $6.5 million. The listing was handled by Shanna Bradley, a representative from Christie's International, reported PEOPLE.

Bradley told Mansion Global that the market has decompressed since Carey purchased the house. "During Covid, a lot of people paid premiums for houses like this because of the privacy, the amenities and the acreage, it was just a different time. The home was sold to a local family that knows how special this property is and is looking forward to enjoying all of its amenities for years to come. Both Ms. Carey and the buyer are very pleased with the outcome of this sale."

Nestled on a private hilltop within a gated community in the Atlanta suburbs, this residence, constructed in 1951, is spread across 4.2 acres. Showcasing timeless southern architecture, the house, designed by Stephen Fuller, boasts a charming brick exterior, elegant white columns, and a circular driveway aptly complemented by a three-car garage.

This colonial-style home presents a grand total of nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and four half bathrooms. The extensive estate offers various amenities, including a pool, pool house, tennis courts, an entertainment pavilion and numerous other features.

Central to the residence lies a magnificent kitchen, adorned with a sizable marble island, custom cabinets, a cozy breakfast alcove, and high-end appliances. The expansive primary bedroom suite offers a private balcony, a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a convenient morning bar. Additionally, there is a luxurious bathroom, a dressing room, and a generously sized closet featuring custom shelving and ample storage space.

One can find abundant natural light in the living area, streaming in through a set of French doors that lead to the backyard. The residence showcases distinctive architectural elements, including crown molding adorned with intricate millwork, elegant coffered ceilings, and graceful arched doorways.

As per PEOPLE, there is a secluded guest suite, accompanied by an additional living room and a cozy fireplace on the terrace. The property is replete with an array of exceptional amenities, including a recording booth, a state-of-the-art home theater, and a fully equipped workout room. Furthermore, it boasts a heated in-ground pool, a charming pool house, tennis courts, a spacious entertainment pavilion, and meticulously maintained gardens.