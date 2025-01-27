Melania Trump has always remained graceful towards everyone she meets and her “European charm” got the Internet talking this time after a recent public appearance of hers.

First Lady Melania Trump was accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, to California to tour wildfire damage. It was a long time coming and was also the first official visit by Donald Trump in his capacity as President.

When Trump landed on the tarmac, he was received by Governor Gavin Newsom. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that while welcoming the President and the First Lady, Governor Gavin Newsom was seen kissing Melania Trump, on her cheek. This could have been a very innocent gesture, but the Internet didn’t hold back and went wild with speculation.

The headlines of Melania seemingly being eager while accepting the kiss started making rounds, and X users were quick to play the game. Where few relished in the rumor and called this a “more than friendly kiss,” others were playing it safe and called it manners.

One X User said, “Notice Melania Trump didn’t wear a massive hat to prevent a kiss from Gavin Newsom.”

Another user added that Melania made sure to wear her hat without a wide brim so she could get that kiss from Gavin… I know that’s right, Melanie Girl.

There were also rumors and “observations” that Melania seemed more than happy to accept the kiss from the governor and didn’t have a scowl or frown on her face after that. People have been claiming that Melania looked rather happy to be on the receiving end of the kiss.

The MAGA block, however, called this a simple gesture. X users said that She is, after all, the first lady and is required to maintain a pleasant demeanor. That kiss was nothing but a greeting and people are making a mountain out of the molehill.

Irrespective, the kiss was already full-blown as people began to compare the kiss between Governor Newsom and Melania to the one between her and President Donald Trump during his Inauguration.

To the uninformed, during the Inauguration, Melania Trump was sporting a wide-rimmed flat hat. Due to this hat, the customary kiss after the swearing-in between the first couple was rather awkward.

When the kiss on the tarmac was compared to the one on the inauguration stage, Trump’s fans blamed it on the hat. But the other side was not backing down and called “The Hat,” a smart dodge by the First Lady.

However, many came out with the makeup etiquette, pointing out how if Trump were to properly kiss Melania on her cheeks, it could have ruined her makeup. The air kiss was appropriate for the ceremony, and the hat was just a coincidence.

Whatever might be the case, Melania Trump seemed friendly with Gavin Newsome, and there is no denying the fact.