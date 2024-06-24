The Internet Dumps on Trump’s ‘If I Took off My Shirt’ Remark: "Hot Boy Summer Gone Too Far"

When former president Donald Trump joked about pulling off his shirt to 'show his wounds' during an address at a Faith and Freedom Coalition meeting, he was severely ridiculed by netizens online. The conservative Christian political advocacy organization organized the Road to Majority convention in Washington, and Trump was invited as the keynote speaker, as reported by Mediaite.

During his speech, the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee, remarked, "If I took this shirt off, you would see a beautiful, beautiful person. But you would see wounds all over. I've taken a lot of wounds, I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever." Social media was in splits at the ridiculous claim, and at the prospect of seeing Trump go shirtless.

A user joked, "Hot Boy Summer has gone too far," while Katie Phang of MSNBC, quipped, "HARD pass." A user echoed, "Please do NOT do that. Nobody needs to see that." Another in agreement, trolled, "For those of you picturing Trump with his shirt off, I exhort you to please stop." Meanwhile, a user made a low blow by commenting on Trump's weight. "Fact Check: Stretch marks are not considered 'wounds.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

"Eewwww! That's a horrible threat for him to make...to take off his shirt. Good god," a user jested, while another dragged the former First Lady into the mix. They penned, "Melania doesn’t even like it when he takes off his shirt in front of her." In a similar vein, a user begged, "Please, Donald. Don't EVER threaten us with that again. No one wants to see your aging body. Not even. Malaria. (I mean, Melania)."

1. Six presidents were shot while in office (Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, T Roosevelt, Kennedy, Reagan). Four of them fatally.

2. ALL presidents have been criticized. None have deserved the criticism more. Sorry if that "wounds" you.

Netizens slammed Trump for projecting himself as some victim. "Trump has suffered far more than the four presidents murdered in office. They were lucky compared to Trump!" a user wrote. "Setting aside the fact that there’s a reason he’s never seen with his shirt off, all he ever f**king does, 24/7/365, is whine about what a f**king victim he is. Who the hell wants a president like that?" another commented.

As the comments poured in, a user reiterated, "5 presidents have been shot, 4 were killed. But sure let’s listen to the most b**chmade professional victim in world history. Lol." At the event, Trump outlined his stance on women's rights in front of a staunchly conservative anti-abortion group, as per Newsweek. The group is known to favor outlawing abortion on a nationwide level.

Trump's speech came two days before the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling to reverse Roe v. Wade, which had upheld a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. As for abortion legislation, Trump believes it should be decided at the state level. He stated, "The people will decide and that's how it should be. The people are now deciding."