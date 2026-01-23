Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman who has been accused of killing her three young children in 2023, was hearing voices in her head that forced her to commit the crime, according to her husband, Patrick Clancy.

On the night of January 24, 2023, Lindsay asked Patrick to go outside to pick up dinner and their children’s medicine. While he was out, she strangled their children: 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson, and 8-month-old son Callan, with exercise bands and jumped from the second floor of her house to die by suicide.

She, however, survived the fall and was treated at a hospital, where she later attended her court hearing virtually. Lindsay was already suffering from mental health disorders, including anxiety, following the birth of her children, and sought treatment.

Here’s what has been confirmed so far about the tragic story in Duxbury, MA of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy allegedly killing all 3 of her children and attempting suicide while her husband went to pick up dinner. pic.twitter.com/JiAMFcC5se — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) February 4, 2023

Patrick has now filed a lawsuit against the medical providers who treated Lindsay, citing that they prescribed her eight medications within three weeks, which deteriorated her mental condition.

According to Patrick, his wife eventually started hearing a voice in her head, which told her to commit suicide and take her children with her. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, states that Lindsay’s psychiatrist and other medical providers acted negligently, which led to the tragedy.

Patrick claims that Lindsay sought a psychiatrist’s help after following Callan’s birth. The doctor prescribed her Zoloft, which ended up worsening her condition.

Lindsay then went to the Emergency Room, where she was prescribed eight more drugs between November 16 and December 5, 2022. The complaint states that while the practitioners prescribed her a ‘bevy of diverse and powerful medications,’ they did not monitor her health and failed to recognize that she had turned suicidal.

The filing declares that the voice in her head “indicated to [Lindsay] that she should die … and that her children would suffer if she was gone.”

Dr. Jennifer A. Tufts, Nurse Rebecca H. Jollotta, Aster Mental Health Inc., and South Shore Health System, Inc. have been named as the defendants in the case, and Patrick is seeking $1 million in damages.

Talking about the filing, Patrick’s lawyer, Howard Cooper, said in a statement. “The lawsuit alleges that the result of their negligence was beyond tragic. Mr. Clancy intends to hold these professionals accountable for their negligent conduct in a court of law.”

Lindsay is currently being held at a hospital in Massachusetts, and her trial is set to begin on July 20, 2026. Patrick has already announced that he has forgiven his wife, despite the horror he endured on the fateful night in January 2023.

I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone.

-Patrick Clancy pic.twitter.com/wKzFkbD0cc — Rose (@901Lulu) January 29, 2023

When he returned home after picking up dinner, he found Lindsay lying in the backyard. He later saw his children lying motionless in the basement, all strangled with exercise bands.

Though the three were taken to the hospital, Cora and Dawson were soon pronounced dead. Callan fought for his life for three days before succumbing. Lindsay was eventually charged with three counts each of murder and strangulation, and has pleaded not guilty.

Her defense has claimed that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, while prosecutors argue that it was a planned murder, as she intentionally sent her husband outside while she allegedly committed the crime.