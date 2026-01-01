“How does your daughter look more like you than you do?” That was the question flooding the comments after Reese Witherspoon shared a beautiful photo with her daughter, Ava Phillippe. On December 21, the Legally Blonde star took to Instagram to share a few snippets from her holiday celebrations with her family. The first image in the carousel was a photo of Ava, 26, prompting plenty of double-takes.

Social media users couldn’t help but point out that the pair looked more like twins than mother and daughter. From their looks to their styling, the similarities were hard to ignore. Witherspoon, 49, dressed in a sequined, sparkling set under a fuzzy black fur coat. Phillippe, however, opted for a bolder look but kept the aesthetic similar, wearing a metallic-embellished mini skirt, sheer black tights, and a black turtleneck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Both opted to show off their blonde locks. While Reese chose to style her shoulder-length hair in straight layers, her daughter went for a wavy, half-up style. When it came to makeup, there were noticeable differences. The actress kept her makeup glowy and understated with a nude lip, while her UC Berkeley alum daughter opted for darker eye makeup, paired with a bright red lipstick.

Despite the differences, they still bore an uncanny resemblance to each other that fans simply couldn’t ignore. “Copy. Paste,” one user noted, while another joked, “The father’s genes didn’t even try.”

“Woah I had to double-take bc I didn’t know which one was you! So beautiful – both of you,” wrote one user. “Holy Doppelgänger!!!!!” another noted. A third added, “My goodness, you ladies are twins!”

Reese Witherspoon wishes mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe a happy 25h birthday as fans say she’s a ‘perfect mix of both parents’ https://t.co/8SmWbOFOnm pic.twitter.com/HdWjeNuywO — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) September 10, 2024

“Okay am I the only thinking that she needs to play you in your bio pic,” another commenter wrote. “You guys look so much alike that this feels like an elaborate prank,” another noted.

Reese Witherspoon has previously addressed the similarities. In an InStyle cover story, she told Gayle King that being mistaken for her daughter Ava “makes me feel so young.” She added that Ava also “rolls with it.”

“I’m sure it’s not easy looking like your mother,” Reese said. The actress also noted that she and her daughter often phone Zoë Kravitz, who is the spitting image of her mother, Lisa Bonet. “She and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows exactly what to say,” Reese told InStyle magazine.

Looking exactly like your mother can be rewarding, yet frustrating at times, but it seems like Ava handles it like a pro.