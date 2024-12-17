The Embarrassing Reason Why Donald Trump Jr. Dumped Kimberly Guilfoyle For New Beau: Source

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle seem to have moved on, calling quits on their long romance. The former made his relationship with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson public last week on her birthday. As per People magazine, a source revealed that it "is not a contentious split." They explained, "It's an amicable split. It's not one that is going to blow up, at least at this point." As per reports, rumor has it that Don Jr.'s impression of Anderson as someone similar to Melania Trump and his constant efforts to impress his father President-elect Donald Trump drew a wedge between him and Guilfoyle.

"Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," an insider revealed. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." According to The List, the Republican leader had previously influenced his elder son's marriage to model and socialite, Vanessa Haydon, by playing matchmaker at a fashion show. "She looked so beautiful. I said, 'Don, that's the person you should marry,'" Donald recalled once in conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2011.

As per GQ, while attending an event with Don Jr. in 2003, the President-elect pointed out a blonde woman— young model Haydon, who was in the spotlight at the time, for dating a Saudi prince and Leonardo DiCaprio. “Vanessa walked in front of me at this big fashion show,” Donald shared. Haydon too later recounted that a forgetful Donald had introduced her to his son twice. A few weeks later, when she met Don Jr. again she remembered him as "the one with the retarded dad." After getting married in 2005, the couple had five kids together, only to file for divorce in 2018. During the mess that ensued, Donald was allegedly disappointed that his son's marriage did not work. "The president tried to intervene with Vanessa," a source revealed at the time.

Fast forward to the present, Don Jr. finds himself in the same boat but has not officially called off their engagement yet. According to insiders, the couple has decided to announce their split after Donald's inauguration in January. “Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” the executive vice president of the Trump Organization exclusively told Page Six recently. “I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration,” he added praising her political achievement of being appointed as the US ambassador to Greece.

He continued, “Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids is just embarrassing themselves...She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, a national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement, and a close advisor to the President [elect]. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."