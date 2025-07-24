“The Demons Made Me Do It”—Mom Accused of Trying to Slit Son’s Throat

Authorities said a mother from Minnesota who is accused of attempting to cut her child’s throat informed them that demons took control of her body and mind. Edwina Marie Stoutenburgh, 34, is accused of second-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder without intent. Following a report of a child’s neck being sliced, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was called to her residence on Sunday morning.

According to KVLY, Stoutenburgh’s husband received a terrified call from his wife informing him that demons were taking over her body and commanding her to kill their children, so he dialed 911. Deputies reportedly found Stoutenburgh standing outside the house and handcuffed her. They were advised to “don’t take them off,” according to KVLY.

The woman told the officers that two devils, Bondage and Infirmity, “took over” her body and had her, according to court filings. She claimed to the police that the demons forced her to consume dog crap, cut open the head of their sick duck, eat its eye, and show her kids the head that had been severed.

According to reports, the mother informed deputies that the demons made her cut her son’s throat with a kitchen knife so she could drink his blood. She did, however, tell deputies that she did not wish to hurt her kids.

She claimed to deputies that she tried to slit her son’s throat with a dull knife after rolling over him in his bed and pulling back his head. Her son sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. She told deputies that when she realized the blade was too weak, she went to the kitchen downstairs to sharpen it, but when she came back, her other children, who were in a panic, stopped her.

She urged her kids to run away, giving them her car keys, and told deputies that she tried to drop the knife but was unable to do so due to the demons. Officers were informed by the mother that this was the longest she had ever had to deal with the demons in her head.

Stoutenburgh will appear in court for the first time on Monday. She is currently being held at the Pennington County Jail without bond.