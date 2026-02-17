‘The Choice Between Dogs and Muslims…’: Florida Rep. Randy Fine Faces Backlash After Controversial Tweet

Controversial comments made by politicians is not at all an uncommon occurrence in the United States, especially when elections are near. Something similar happened when Rep. Randy Fine took to X to post an rather contentious remark aimed at Muslims.

He wrote, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Fine’s comments were targeted at Palestinian American activist Nerdeen Kiswani. Kiswani had earlier shared a post on X, writing, “Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

Kiswani later clarified to NBC News that her comment was satirical and part of a “hyperlocal New York City conversation” about dog waste following a snowstorm.

If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Fine’s post drew flak from social media users and prominent political leaders alike.

Taking to X, Democratic leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “This is genuinely one of the most disgusting statements I have ever seen issued by an American official. It should not stop shocking us that the Republican Party openly embraces this. Fine should be censured & stripped of committees. To ignore this is to accept and normalize it.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom lashed out at Fine, as he remarked, “Resign now, you racist slob.”

While many Republican leaders have earlier been accused of targeting Muslims and other minorities in the United States, Fine’s comments appeared to have agitated a few conservatives as well.

Expressing her displeasure over the issue, right-wing media personality Megyn Kelly commented, “wtf is this.”

However, conservative activist Laura Loomer chose to take Fine’s side as she commented, “I stand with Congressman Randy Fine!”

Netizens also shared their views regarding Fine’s comment on social media. One user wrote, “Dehumanizing millions of people based on their religion is not leadership. It’s reckless, divisive, and beneath the office you hold.”

I’d think your New York constituents would want to keep their dogs. https://t.co/Ke567lEbKe pic.twitter.com/sZyF8rRRwt — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

Another user pointed out, “Comparing any group of people to animals is hate speech, plain and simple. Muslims are human beings, neighbors, and fellow citizens. (They are) not subjects of degrading rhetoric. We must hold our leaders to a higher standard, not amplify prejudice.”

One user stated, “How could this person be a member of the U.S. Congress?! A despicable racist!”

While some comments supported Fine and referred to the September 11 terrorist attacks in the U.S., most condemned his views.