The Awkward Tale of How Donald Trump Got His Hands on Salma Hayek’s Phone Number

Despite getting married three times, Donald Trump faced rejections from high-profile female celebs several times even before his presidential term began. In 2016, Mexican actress Salma Hayek disclosed that Trump once tried to date her by talking to both her and her then-boyfriend. She shared more about how she rejected him and how he tried to persuade her to cheat on her boyfriend. Following this, many speculated about how Trump even got Hayek's phone number. She later recalled the awkward story of their first meeting.

The whole situation began when Hayek felt chilly at an event. Trump, sitting behind her and her boyfriend, quickly draped his coat over her shoulders. As reported by HuffPost, Hayek said, “I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump]. [Trump] said, ‘I’m sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.’ And then he kept talking to my boyfriend.” She shared this incident when she appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. She revealed that Trump even tried to be friends with her boyfriend.

Hayek added, "He befriended my boyfriend and invited him to dinner, and the whole time he's talking to my boyfriend, and then he was like, 'If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your numbers.' Never talked to my boyfriend again." She then revealed that Trump asked her out. She said, “He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend.’” She then claimed that Trump replied, "He's not good enough for you. Not important, he's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."

In another instance, Hayek addressed Trump's comments and said, "Someone told the National Enquirer — I'm not going to say who because you know that whatever he wants to come out comes out in the National Enquirer. It said that he wouldn’t go out with me because I was too short." As reported by BuzzFeed News, she added, "Later, he called and left me a message. 'Can you believe this? Who would say this? I don't want people to think this about you.' He thought that I would try to go out with him so people wouldn't think that's why he wouldn't go out with me."

Meanwhile, Hayek wasn't the only celebrity Trump tried to flirt with. After his split from second wife Marla Maples in 1997, the real estate mogul reached out to actress Brooke Shields, hoping to be a powerful couple. However, it didn’t work out. Shields recalled that Trump called her while she was filming a movie. As reported by SCMP, Trump said to her, "I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.'” However, she turned him down kindly, explaining that she had a boyfriend who wouldn’t appreciate her dating someone else.