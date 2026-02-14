The Aging Royals You Didn’t Know Were Still Alive

While modern monarchs like the British Royal Family dominate headlines, there are many elderly royals quietly living out their days far from the spotlight. These are the princes, princesses, and distant heirs who once stood closer to thrones that no longer exist.

Some of them have lived through wars, exiles, and fallen empires. Others watched their royal status fade into obscurity while the world changed around them. They’ve literally lived through the very invention of a mobile phone. Their lives are part living history lesson and part “wait, how is this person still here?” moment.

Let’s take a look at some of the oldest living royals that are still thriving today (and no King Charles the III is surprisingly not on this list):

Emperor Emeritus of Japan, Akihito:

🇯🇵 A lovely moment at the end of the New Year’s Public Greeting with Emperor Naruhito & Empress Masako inviting the Emeritus Couple to stand at the centre of the balcony. Emperor Emeritus Akihito & Empress Emerita Michiko soaking in the warmth of the public. pic.twitter.com/52NTvceYqF — Imperial Material ♚ (@implmaterial) January 2, 2026

Starting the list as the oldest is Emperor Emeritus Akihito of Japan, who is 92 years old. He was formerly known as the Emperor of Japan before abdicating the throne in 2019. Akihito was a strong advocate for peace during his 30-year reign. There is a reason why peace was foundational during his rule in the Heisei era.

A childhood friend of Akihito, speaking to NPR, explained that his experience with war strongly shaped his desire for peace. Mototsugu Akashi knew the former emperor long before he took the throne.

Akashi recalled the World War II era and said, “That time produced in him strong feelings against war and its chaos.”

The emperor emeritus is currently living peacefully alongside his wife, Michiko, at the Sento Imperial Residence within the Akasaka Estate in Motoakasaka, Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Empress Emerita of Japan, Michiko:

#NEW The Imperial Household Agency has released new portraits of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko for the New Year 🇯🇵 The photos were taken on December 6 at the Sento Imperial residence pic.twitter.com/9AZsuCCePH — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) January 1, 2023

Empress Emerita Michiko of Japan is just a year younger than her husband. Second on the list, she is 91 years old. Like her husband, she is known to be soft-spoken and peaceful. Michiko is reportedly not of royal lineage. This caused a royal scandal when the two met in 1957 at the Karuizawa Summer Resort in Nagano, Japan.

The couple still visits the place where they fell in love and continues to maintain a happy relationship. Michiko is the daughter of a wealthy industrialist and married into Japan’s imperial family, which is considered one of the oldest royal families in history. That is largely why the public initially opposed their relationship. However, they defied the opposition and married on April 10, 1959. Sixty-five years later, they remain together.

The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward:

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent — Featured in Royalty Magazine. https://t.co/xfIjjXUFIG pic.twitter.com/OjtdxofF4x — Rory Lewis (@rorylewisphotog) September 14, 2025

This list would be incomplete without at least one member of the British royal family who is over 80. In third place is Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who is 90 years old. Prince Edward is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Had she lived, the British royal family matriarch would have topped this list at 96 years old. She passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. According to official reports, she died peacefully in her sleep.

Prince Edward was born in 1935 and inherited his title at just 7 years old after the death of his father, Prince George, Duke of Kent. The duke is known for his devotion to family and was said to have been close to the late queen. He continues to hold his title and generally stays out of the spotlight.

The King of Norway, Harald V:

King Harald V of Norway is marking 35 years on the throne today! Photo: Kimm Saatvedt / Det kongelige hoff pic.twitter.com/F230FaM1zc — The Royal News Organisation (@royalnews_org) January 17, 2026

King Harald V of Norway was born on Feb. 21, 1937, at the Skaugum estate in his home country. He is 88 years old. He was born during the reign of his grandfather, King Haakon VII. He ascended to the throne in 1991 and continues to serve as Norway’s monarch.

King Harald received military training at the Norwegian Military Academy, and at 20 years old, he became crown prince following the death of his grandfather. He is also the first Norwegian-born king since the death of his ancestor Olav IV in 1387.

King Harald has recently stepped back from public duties due to health concerns. Before reducing his appearances, he expressed strong support for the LGBTQ+ community and refugees. He continues to advocate for the well-being of the people.

The Queen of Norway, Sonja:

🇳🇴🎂 Queen Sonja of Norway turns 88 today pic.twitter.com/oSyYTdkrAF — Joakim 🌹🇳🇴🇪🇺 (@joakial_) July 4, 2025

Concluding the list in a tie is Queen Sonja of Norway, who is also 88 years old. Like her husband, King Harald, Sonja was born in 1937. She became the first queen consort since her predecessor, Queen Maud, who died in 1938.

Like Michiko, Sonja was a commoner before marrying into royalty. According to reports, she and King Harald dated for about nine years and kept their relationship private due to the longstanding taboo against marrying outside the royal family.

Sonja is known for her passion for art and culture. She founded an art foundation in 2011. Some of her ceramic works are still on display in galleries across Norway and around the world.

Other honorary mentions from royalty who are aging gracefully include Juan Carlos I of Spain; Beatrix, the former queen of the Netherlands; Princess Alexandra of Kent; and others.