The 2026 Oscars’ Most Memorable Moments

The Oscars 2026 took place on March 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There were iconic wins for the movies One Battle After Another and Sinners. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, while One Battle After Another took the Best Picture award. The performance of I Lied to You from the film Sinners also received a standing ovation at the awards ceremony.

Apart from the wins, there were other unforgettable moments at the ceremony that surprised viewers. Conan O’Brien delivered a sharp, irreverent monologue while hosting the ceremony. He also appeared dressed as Aunt Gladys from the horror film Weapons.

Conan O’Brien ribs Timothée Chalamet during his #Oscars monologue, after the “Marty Supreme” star earned criticism for saying “no one cares” about opera and ballet. “Security is extremely tight tonight … I’m told there’s concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet… pic.twitter.com/X9zhzWQAlB — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 15, 2026

He also targeted Timothée Chalamet, mocking him over his recent comments dismissing ballet and opera. He joked about “possible attacks from the opera and ballet communities.” Furthermore, Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, with nine total nominations, ended up winning none of the awards. It has not been a strong week for Chalamet — he faced backlash over his comments, and his passion project earned no wins at the Oscars.

Anne Hathaway asked Anna what she thinks of her dress and typical Anne just ignoring it and going straight to why she’s there.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6nO6CqjK6C — Sabirah Lohn 💕🦕🦖 (@SabirahLohn) March 16, 2026

There was a clever marketing moment for the upcoming Devil Wears Prada 2. Anne Hathaway asked Anna Wintour, “What do you think of my dress tonight?” Wintour immediately moved to announce the nominees without acknowledging Hathaway. The duo was presenting the Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards, which went to the sci-fi film Frankenstein.

leonardo dicaprio goes in for his mustache transplant and when he came out he asked “wheres pedro pascal?” and the doctors said “who do you think gave you the mustache” pic.twitter.com/uJY3Woc3fF — nathan (@nathanrobii) March 15, 2026

Another memorable moment was the Bridesmaids cast reunion. Ellie Kemper, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Rose Byrne presented the award while also being playful on the stage.

While the 2026 Oscars were a major moment for Sinners and Jordan, Chalamet did not win despite so many nominations. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence failed to earn a nomination for Die My Love.

Many fans were expecting Chalamet to win, but their hopes quickly went down after the announcement. He may have to wait a few years, like Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio, to get an Oscar. Talking about DiCaprio, he turned up with a mustache that people compared to Pedro Pascal‘s look.