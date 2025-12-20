The 1970s Were Unhinged – And These Fashion Moments Prove It

The 1970s gave us countless historical moments. From fashion to events, the decade reshaped culture. It was also the time when the fashion pushed boundaries, and so many trends were set.

With the rise of disco, punk, and new wave came bold and fun fashion choices. Celebrities and pop culture icons heavily influenced the fashion of the decade. From Cher to Mick Jagger, here’s a rundown of some of the most memorable fashion looks from the 1970s.

Cher’s see-through Met Gala dress

Cher took a risqué turn at the 1974 Met Gala by opting for a Bob Mackie dress. The dress is remembered to date as the “n—- dress” and is considered one of the most iconic outfits she has ever worn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90s Taurus Girl (@thesecretdiaryofa90sgirl)

The dress in itself was completely sheer and featured feather-encrusted sleeves. Gems and sequins were strategically placed to cover the singer’s breasts. In a conversation with Interview Magazine, the designer of the dress recalled how spectators went crazy when they saw Cher in the dress.

“I’ve never seen so many photographers just come out of the shadows at the Met and take her picture,” he added. He also noted how, at the time, the singer’s outfit was considered scandalous, leaving some people horrified. “They thought, that’s not fashion, she’s just naked at the Metropolitan,” Mackie noted in an interview with People.

Vivienne Westwood’s anti-monarchy shirt

Vivienne Westwood’s name has gone down in fashion history as one of the most revered couturiers. The designer who went on to create some of the most coveted pieces of clothing in the world was once, upon a time, the unofficial designer for the Sex Pistols.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion History Timeline (@fitfashionhistory)

In 1977, she created a shirt with a picture of Queen Elizabeth II, which was considered to be an insult to the monarch. The piece featured a picture of the queen with a safety pin on her mouth. The lyrics “God save the Queen, she ain’t no human being,” from a Sex Pistols’ song were also written on it.

At the time, the shirt evoked immense public outrage for the piece that was labeled anti-monarchist. “For many years, the newspapers thought of me as unwearable, nothing to do with fashion,” Westwood recalled in an interview with CBS News.

Mick Jagger’s scandalous bodysuit

In 1973, the Rolling Stones singer wore a bodysuit that sparked quite the debate. The iconic bodysuit featured ​​white velvet and diamond-shaped patterns. The skintight piece had a plunging neckline that put his chest and stomach on full display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert M Knight (@robertmknightphoto)

The skintight bodysuit hugged his frame closely, drawing plenty of attention. Mick Jagger spoke to Another Man in 2018 to reveal how comfortable the outfit was in reality. “First, it was a really comfortable outfit to wear onstage,” he shared.

He shared how donning it felt like he had nothing on. “It was really sexy and clingy, but it was very easy to move in,” he added in the same interview.