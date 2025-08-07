‘That’s Why Some Cops Have Problems With You Blacks’—White Man Charged With Hate Crime After Racist Attack on Woman

In Wyoming, Michigan, just outside Grand Rapids, a disturbing confrontation between a Black woman and a white man garnered widespread attention after the incident was posted on TikTok by user Lifewithjay.616.

The conflict began when the woman, while trying to turn onto a busy street, momentarily blocked the sidewalk with her car. This prompted a man later identified as Travis Bonn, riding a BMX bike and wielding a makeshift horn with four bells, to aggressively confront her.

As captured on video and shared with her followers, Bonn shouted, “Let’s go! Let’s go!” into the open passenger-side window while blasting his horn. The woman calmly replied, “I’m gonna sit here all day.”

The situation escalated rapidly, with Bonn hurling racial slurs, including calling her a “stupid n-word.” He continued his tirade, referring to her as “retarded” and then muttering, “See, this is why some cops have problems with you Blacks.” He circled the car on his bike, repeatedly blasting the horn in her face.

The incident didn’t end with words. According to the driver, Bonn slapped her arm during the altercation. Viewers responded with support and relief that legal steps were being taken. When asked if Bonn was indeed charged with a hate crime, she affirmed, “Yessir,” and noted he was charged with both assault and a hate crime.

In a follow-up TikTok video, she updated viewers: “he got charged with hate crime and assault!!” To prove her claims, she shared Bonn’s mugshot and a voicemail from the prosecutor’s office inviting her to his first court date.

Commentary poured in, with one follower commending her response: “I like when you put the laws on them instead of fighting. I smiled at the mugshot.” Another simply remarked, “Usual suspects… He’s lucky he didn’t catch a FAFO.”

Incidents like these are really not that uncommon even in this day and age. Moreover, with the growing unrest under the Donald Trump administration, atrocities against Blacks and immigrants have been on rise.

A few weeks back, a South Caroline White man was caught on camera while firing at a Black man who was jogging. Upon his arrest, the White man, named Jonathan Felkel, made it clear that his shooting was based on racial prejudice and he was absolutely determined to shoot the Black man for no other reason than the color of his skin.

Fortunately, the police response in both the mentioned cases was swift and they got hold of the perpetrator on time, showing that if not all the while, sometimes justice is indeed served.