Four U.S. service members have died and several others were wounded in the ongoing military campaign against Iran, U.S. Central Command stated on Monday. President Donald Trump acknowledged that more casualties were likely as fighting continues.

CENTCOM announced that a service member who had been seriously injured in Iran’s initial retaliatory strikes died from their injuries, raising the total U.S. death toll to four. The military withheld the names pending notification of next of kin.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said at the Pentagon that the service members “represent the best our nation has to offer” and warned that more deaths could happen as the campaign moves forward. He mentioned that the operation will take time to complete.

In a video address posted on Sunday, Trump recognized the risk of further casualties. “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” he said, adding that the offensive would continue until objectives were met. A video clip of Trump’s remarks circulated on social media, with many noting that he was slurring his words and appeared to have a nonchalant tone about the potential of more Americans being killed.

a slurring Trump in new video on American troops killed by Iran: “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more.“ pic.twitter.com/oSARG2xrv7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2026

CENTCOM reported that the four deaths occurred when an incoming munition hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait during Iran’s first major counterattacks. The command withheld additional details about the circumstances.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that U.S. air defenses remain effective, but occasional incoming threats can get through. “Every once in a while you might have one, unfortunately,” Hegseth said, referring to the munition that struck the operations center. He did not provide further casualty projections.

Military officials described the offensive, named Operation Epic Fury, as a coordinated effort with Israeli forces that began after Iran launched missiles and drones against U.S. bases and allied positions. Initial CENTCOM updates reported three U.S. deaths before the revision on Monday.

CENTCOM also reported that Kuwaiti air defenses mistakenly shot down three U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jets, though all crew members survived. The command indicated that several U.S. service members sustained concussions and minor shrapnel injuries and are expected to return to duty.

According to CBS News, Iran’s retaliatory operations have affected multiple Gulf partners and commercial interests, leading to airspace closures and increased defense alerts across the region. The updates mentioned that Iranian forces used ballistic missiles and drones in attacks on bases and infrastructure.

Officials stated that the U.S. military continues to assess battlefield conditions and coordinate with allies. They did not provide a timetable for when operations would end, nor did they release details on further tactical developments.

The president gave a potential timeline for the conflict with Iran and suggested that it may extend for several weeks. The timeline keeps expanding from 48 hours to up to six weeks. It is unclear whether the US-Israeli underestimated Iran’s missile and drone stockpile or the support that the regime continues to have in the nation.