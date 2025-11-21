“That’s An Invasion Of Privacy”— Viral Video Shows Teacher Standing Behind Substitute in Staff Bathroom

A Black substitute teacher at J.H. Rose High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, recently filed a complaint against a fellow staff member whom he accused of standing behind him while he was using the bathroom. He accused the White teacher of repeatedly asking about his identity.

The substitute teacher immediately started filming the incident to expose the fellow co-worker. He also highlighted how the other teachers and the authorities refused to cooperate with him and instead pointed fingers at him.

Not only this, but the Black teacher was also dismissed from the campus and asked not to return. The incident quickly went viral on social media after it was shared by the teacher on TikTok under the username Ziahdadriva.​

​

He captioned the video, calling out the White teacher’s behavior as unprofessional and an invasion of his privacy. The caption read, “This teacher was standing behind me while I was actively peeing, asking me what I was doing in the staff restroom (I’m a sub)… Even if I were a student, NO TEACHER should be standing behind anyone while they are actively using the bathroom, it doesn’t matter the circumstances. That’s an invasion of privacy, unprofessional conduct, and it’s weird.”

The video further shows the substitute teacher asking the fellow staff member why he was standing behind him in the bathroom. To this, the latter maintains that he was just inquiring about his identity. Unfortunately for the Black teacher, the other teachers were seen siding with his co-worker.

​

​

They said that he was only inquiring about the identity of the substitute teacher because the latter also looks young enough to be a student. However, the Black teacher stood firm on his stance that this was a stark breach of his privacy and unprofessional behavior.

The video also shows a meeting in the school principal’s office wherein the substitute teacher calls out his co-worker for putting him in a state of distress by standing behind him while he was using the bathroom.

In his defense, the White teacher said that the substitute was not wearing his identity card, which could have identified him as a teacher. Furthermore, the substitute had also kept the stall door of the washroom open, which confused the co-worker about whether he was a teacher or a student.

While the substitute acknowledged the concern of the fellow teacher, he maintained that the latter should have waited outside the bathroom to interrogate him about his identity. The White teacher also refused to divulge his name in the video.

The principal could be seen merely dismissing the substitute teacher from his duty. She gave the reason to be “for the sake of peace.” The Black teacher also sent a formal complaint to the school administration through his legal team due to the lack of action taken regarding the discomfort he felt.

Many netizens came out in support of the substitute teacher as his post went viral on social media. One user wrote, “If he suspected it was a student, then whether the door was open or closed, he should have immediately removed himself from the room while a potential minor under his care was exposed. Why is that rocket science?”

Calling the behavior of the White teacher unacceptable, another netizen added, “There’s NO amount of questioning acceptable while standing behind someone using the bathroom. NONE! It could have waited.”