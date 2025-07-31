For many, the lure of psychic readings is as much about finding comfort as it is about exploring the unknown. While some seek glimpses into their own futures or dream of hitting the jackpot, countless others are looking for reassurance about their deceased loved ones.

Psychic medium Amaryllis Fraser, who has spent years connecting people with the spirits of those who have passed, says reaching beyond the veil can be much more commonplace than one might think. “The spirits are constantly trying to send us messages. We just need to learn how to be open and decipher the signs,” Fraser explains.

According to Fraser, those on the other side have subtle but unnerving ways of making contact, especially for those willing to listen. Common paranormal experiences, including hearing an inexplicable high-pitched ringing in the ears or sensing a gut instinct that something is off, could, in her view, be attempts at communication.

“It could be a noise—a high-pitched noise in one’s ears—or even a gut instinct something is off,” she advises, suggesting that our everyday environment might be teeming with messages waiting to be understood.

Electrical disturbances are particularly telling, Fraser says. Spirits looking to make their presence felt might tinker with your lights or overload your TV, causing sudden flickers or interruptions. “The electrics are an easy and common way for spirits to try to get our attention,” she notes.

So, the next time a lightbulb unexpectedly starts flashing or electronic devices misbehave for no clear reason, it might be a nudge from someone no longer physically present but still trying to reach out.

While some stories about psychic predictions may sound far-fetched, others reverberate eerily close to reality. For instance, Baba Vanga, the legendary Bulgarian mystic’s alleged visions continue to circulate even after her death. Similarly, Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki claims her prophecies appear to her in vivid dreams, some so alarming that people take drastic measures. Her vision of the ocean “boiling” south of Japan, for instance, even led to travel cancellations amid fears of a ‘mega tsunami.’

Skeptics might argue that not all predictions come true, and indeed, not all visions line up with real events. Tatsuki’s forecast missed the mark in scale, but following one of the biggest ever earthquakes off Japan’s far east, even those dismissive of psychic warnings might pause.

The intersection of gut feelings, unexplained sounds, and flickering lights, according to self-proclaimed psychics like Fraser, offers people a chance, whether real or imagined, to feel close to those they’ve lost. Ultimately, whether you view these moments as supernatural or mere coincidence, the comfort they offer remains undeniable.