Did a woman in Texas get incredibly lucky in a random thrift purchase? Seems like it! Sitting in her car, thrifting enthusiast Katrina (@miles8katrina) shared her latest treasure: a pink 1976 Universal Statuary Corp floral piggy bank, purchased at just $10.99.

“Just got back from the thrift store. I thrifted this piggy bank for $10.99,” she says, bubbling with excitement. But the real surprise came later. ”

“And listen,” she says before shaking the bank, which rattles loudly. “It sounds like there’s something in it. It sounds like plastic or toys,” she added. Intrigued, she twists open the plug on the bottom, expecting junk, and begins pulling out what appears to be a chain of plastic bags tied together.

“What the heck? It sounds like plastic… I don’t know what it is,” she says, tugging out the long string of bags. “I do know this piggy bank is worth a lot of money.” At the very end of the line, something unexpected appears.

“No freaking way! Holy [expletive]!” she gasps, staring at a roll of cash. She reaches back inside and pulls out several bundles held together with a hair tie. “Not plastic. It’s wads of money!”

In total, she found $2,028 as she captioned the video, “I just thrifted a piggy bank for $10.99 and found $2,028 cash! WTF — is this a prank or something?!?” as the clip went viral on TikTok with 2.9 million views. Katrina was unsure as she commented, “Should I call the store?”

Goodwill stores are well-known thrift stores that use some of their income to support the local community. The chain of stores is under Goodwill Industries International Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that provides job opportunities and support to people in need, like those with disabilities, so that they can become self-sufficient.

They have their stores in 12 countries outside the USA and Canada, with 3,400 stores in North America, Korea, and 12 other countries. In U.K stores with the same concept as Goodwill are also called charity stores.

Goodwill’s pricing list includes standard prices for clothing and household items. Special items are priced individually based on quality and condition. Katrina’s lucky find quickly grabbed attention and had many users gush over it on TikTok.

“Do NOT call the store. That is yours. Goodwill is an incredibly greedy and corrupt company. Blessings to you!!” one wrote. “Don’t return anything. People will tell you to return it. Don’t listen to them!!!” another added.

Another commentor wrote, “PLEASE this is YOUR money. You thrifted it. Do not return that money! Not to a greedy corporation!!” Someone else commented, “Girl that’s a Christmas miracle. Don’t tell the thrift shop — they are the worst!”

However, despite the advice, Katrina revealed that she called the store to confirm in case someone had donated the cash and it came to her by mistake. The second-hand store does not have a particular policy for donated money, and the decision is usually up to the customer, though there can be ethical or legal considerations.

Goodwill usually tries to track down whoever donated the item. Employees keep finds under $20 right away, while amounts over $20 are divided only if unclaimed after 30 days.

“Goodwill spokesperson Chris Fletcher told The Tennessean. “If a customer finds cash in merchandise they have already purchased, it is up to them to check their conscience… But people should not knowingly walk out of Goodwill with property that does not belong to them — even if it is hidden inside other merchandise.”

According to the Trojan Tribune, Goodwill has sold second-hand items at affordable prices since 1902, but in recent years, the organization has faced criticism for raising prices.

Some blame inflation for the reason behind the hike, but others claim TikTok popularity has turned second-hand shopping from a necessity into a trend.

While several factors may explain the price hikes, including the nature of their inventory, thrifting is subjective, and experiences vary from one individual to another.