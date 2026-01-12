2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Texas Teacher Caught Having S*X With Student In Walmart Parking Lot, Police Say

Published on: January 12, 2026 at 11:07 AM ET

Texas Teacher Accused of Predatory S-X Acts With Students as Probe Spans Two Counties :

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Jaden Charles Texas teacher
Texas teacher, Jaden Charles, caught having s-x in Walmart parking lot with students, police say. (Image Source: X, @RobertMCle)

A Texas teacher and mother-of-four is at the center of a sprawling crime investigation after authorities say she carried out a predatory pattern of abuse involving multiple students, culminating in an alleged s-x act at Walmart parking lot while other minors were present in the vehicle. The allegations against Jaden Renee Charles, 26, have stunned parents and prompted a deep review of safeguards meant to protect students.

Court records show the most serious charge stems from an incident on February 29, 2024, when Texas teacher Jaden Charles allegedly drove three students — a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl — to a Walmart in Alice, Texas, at around 2:10 a.m. Investigators say that once parked, Charles created a barrier inside her SUV by looping a blanket around the front-seat headrests.

Alice, police allege the Texas teacher then engaged in a s-x act with the 14-year-old boy in the front seat while the two other teenagers remained seated in the back. Authorities say the presence of the other minors inside the vehicle significantly escalated the seriousness of the alleged crime.

According to court documents, Texas teacher Jaden Charles also claimed at the time that she was pregnant with the 14-year-old student’s baby — a statement investigators say raised immediate red flags as the case unfolded.

Texas law enforcement officials say the Walmart parking lot incident was not what initially brought Charles under scrutiny. The investigation reportedly began after a student was caught with a vape on campus. School administrators with the Agua Dulce Independent School District began questioning students and staff and learned that Jaden Charles had allegedly supplied the vape to the student.

As authorities widened their inquiry, investigators uncovered additional troubling allegations. City Marshal Joe Martinez said officers learned the Texas teacher may have provided vapes containing THC to several students. Investigators believe Jaden Charles had allegedly begun purchasing the vapes for boys up to two years earlier, before she was even employed as a teacher.

Martinez said officers interviewed five different male students during the investigation. Four of them reportedly confirmed they had inappropriate relationships with the Texas teacher and said Jaden Charles provided them with THC vapes and alcohol. Investigators also allege that Charles had sexual relationships with at least two students prior to being hired by the Agua Dulce Independent School District.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said evidence gathered by authorities supports the students’ accounts. He confirmed that parents had raised concerns and contacted police about their children being with a teacher.

“We do have parents that were concerned and made some calls about their children being with a teacher,” Garcia said. “We do have video of the teacher with a student at one of the hotels.”

Based on interviews, digital evidence, and surveillance footage, investigators now believe the Texas teacher’s alleged criminal behavior spanned at least two counties — Nueces County and Jim Wells County — dramatically expanding the scope of the case.

Jaden Charles was arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a felony under Texas law. Prosecutors are expected to pursue additional charges against the Texas teacher as investigators continue reviewing evidence and student statements.

School officials confirmed Jaden Charles was removed from her position and placed on administrative leave. The Texas school district said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and emphasized that the alleged conduct represents a severe violation of policy and trust.

Law enforcement officials stressed that educator-student cases are treated with particular gravity due to the power imbalance involved. If convicted, Charles could face significant prison time, a permanent ban from working in education, and mandatory registration as a s-x offender. Authorities say the investigation remains active as they work to determine the full extent of the alleged abuse.

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *