Texas Sheriff’s Office in Shock After Four Deputies Take Their Own Lives in Just Six Weeks—Here’s the Whole Story!

After four of its deputies committed suic-de in six weeks, a Texas police department is in disbelief.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) revealed last week that Deputy Christina Kohler had passed away. The 37-year-old policeman was assigned to the courts division after joining the department in 2018.

According to police, Kohler’s body was found on March 13 after she was reported missing two weeks prior. In the last six weeks, three former deputies have also taken their own lives.

“He and his fellow officers are currently processing the situation,” said Jose Lopez, head of the Harris County Deputies Organisation. Lopez stated, “It caught a lot of us by surprise,” according to The Mirror. “One is too many. Three? Two? It is unquestionably damaging. Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, told the outlet that law enforcement personnel have a 54 percent higher chance of suic-de.

HCSO reaffirmed that coworkers might get mental health care in its post confirming Kohler’s passing. It was also disclosed three days after Kohler’s discovery that Maria Vasquez, a former Harris County constable who had left the department in December, had also committed suic-de.

William Bozeman, another former constable, was discovered dead in similar circumstances earlier last week. The medical examiner also found that on February 6, 58-year-old former constable Long Nguyen committed suic-de.

It strikes near to heart, serves as a reminder of how fleeting life is, and serves as a lesson that we must watch out for one another. We really must look out for one another,” Lopez stated. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Division director, Dr. Thomas McNeese, told KHOU 11 that the previous two weeks had been “tough for our staff and the sheriff’s office as a whole.”

This “profession, unfortunately, takes a toll on people. And, over time, the longer you’re in it, the more of a toll it takes, and it changes people,” he said.

“The average citizen I think in a lifetime may be exposed to two — I think is the statistic — critical incidents, whereas one of our officers might be exposed to that on a shift. McNeese added that he hoped the multiple losses within such a short period of time will spark a break in the stigma around conversations about mental health and suic-de, which is still pervasive within law enforcement.

“It’s ok to not be ok, but it’s not ok to not do something about it. You don’t want to stay stuck there,” McNeese said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.