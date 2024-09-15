When O.J. Simpson Attempted Suicide in Teenager Kim Kardashian's Bedroom

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

O.J. Simpson's suicide attempt in Kim Kardashian's bedroom when she was just a 13-year-old teenager came to light when a series was released in 2016. Inspired by true events, one shocking incident was brought to life in the series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. One horrific moment from the show was when Simpson [Cuba Gooding Jr.'s] 'The Juice' raises a pistol to his head, Robert Kardashian Sr. (David Schwimmer) warns him not to 'kill yourself in Kimmy's bedroom.']

In an interview he gave in 1996, Robert personally verified that this had indeed happened. Robert stated at the time that Simpson almost took his own life in Kim's bedroom. As reported by Marie Claire, he stated at the time, Robert said at the time, "I saw [him] wrapped in a towel, a gun. I didn't know what to make of it, I was stunned. He said 'I'm gonna kill myself.' I said 'O.J., I could never walk in this room, my daughter couldn't sleep in this bed. She'd know what happened here."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Barry King

This excerpt first appeared in a 2014 interview with Kris Jenner, who was Robert's ex-wife. Though interesting overall, the part of Jenner's interview that is most relevant begins at the four-minute mark. Kim, who was thirteen years old at the time, wasn't present at the Encino house when Simpson made his suicide threat. However, Jenner explained that her daughter slept there often.

Additionally, in an interview, Lawrence Schiller—author of American Tragedy: The Uncensored Story of the O.J. Simpson Defense—also confirmed that Kim's childhood bedroom was the location of the former NFL player's suicide attempt. The author spoke up in an interview that aired on 20/20 in 2015 on ABC News. Schiller claimed that Simpson recorded what was 'intended to be his final words' on what was 'almost like a suicide tape' in Kim's room. The author claimed, "Oh boy, I don’t know how I ended up here. Please remember me as ‘The Juice.’ Please remember me as a good guy. Don’t remember me as one of the negatives that might end up here. Please, please, please, please leave my kids at peace. I love everybody."

It was also revealed that when Simpson was having a breakdown, he was clutching pictures of his wife and children. Kris Jenner's ex-husband discovered him in the room after Simpson was done recording. According to Schiller, Robert told him, "Then O.J. said, ‘I’m going to kill myself in this room,’ and I said, ‘You can’t.’ I said, ‘This is my daughter’s bedroom. My little girl Kim sleeps here. I can’t have my little girl in this bedroom, and every time I come in here, I’m going to see your body lying in this. You can’t do that." Nonetheless, he was acquitted of the charges related to the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and and her friend Ron Goldman. This year, at the age of 76, the NFL player passed away from cancer. At the time he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and subsequent chemotherapy treatment was going on.

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)