Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales Faces Ethics Probe After Confessing to Affair With Aide Who Died by Suicide

Texas Representative Tony Gonzales is in hot water over the death of 35-year-old staffer Regina Santos-Aviles. For months, Gonzales has been accused of having an affair with Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide in 2025 after setting herself on fire in the backyard of her Uvalde home, according to the San Antonio Express News.

On Wednesday, March 4, Gonzales finally admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with his aide. During an interview with conservative talk-show host Joe Pagliarulo, Gonzales said, “I made a mistake and I had a lapse in judgement and there was a lack of faith and I take full responsibility for those actions.”

Gonzales also revealed that he had since reconciled with his wife, Angel, with whom he has six children. He further said, ” (I have) asked God to forgive me, which he has.” The Texas Republican insisted that his “faith is as strong as ever.”

🚨 BREAKING: The House Ethics Committee has launched an INVESTIGATION into Rep. Tony Gonzales’ improper affairs, “coincidentally” ONE DAY after his primary How convenient! They did their best to protect Gonzales, but Brandon Herrera STILL got more votes. LET’S GO BRANDON! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/IJKhX0Qaxg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Gonzales had previously denied rumors of him being involved in Santos-Aviles’ death, insisting that he had “absolutely nothing to do” with it. However, after he admitted his affair with her, the House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into it.

The aim of this probe is to determine whether Gonzales violated any rules in connection with accusations that he might have engaged in sexual misconduct toward the employee. It will also determine whether he had discriminated unfairly by giving her special favors.

During the interview, host Pagliarulo also asked Gonzales whether he understood the power dynamic between a boss and a subordinate. In response, the Texas congressman said, “It’s a serious issue that we have to talk about.”

He added, “I take responsibility for my actions. It’s also important to know all the details and all the facts.”

🚨Just in: Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales had an affair with a former aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later set herself on fire, according to Gonzales’ ex-staffer. Months before her death, Santos-Aviles texted another Gonzales staffer confirming the affair. Gonzales has… pic.twitter.com/94KWs8gcF1 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 18, 2026

The allegations were present for months, but they gained attention following a report by the San Antonio Express-News. The outlet recently released a text message between what appeared to be Gonzales and Santos-Aviles. One of the messages from May 2024 reportedly read, “Send me a sexy pic.”

Bobby Barrera, who represents Santos-Aviles’ widower, Adrian Aviles, told KSAT that the husband was aware of the affair. The attorney said that it was the reason behind the divorce between the two.

Meanwhile, Gonzales, who has faced a lot of backlash in recent times, is seeking reelection despite the calls for his resignation.