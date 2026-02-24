Texas Officials Drop Charlie Kirk Memorial Following Community Backlash

Officials in Bastrop County, Texas, dropped a plan to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk by renaming a road after strong pushback from locals. County leaders made the announcement this week.

A resolution to rename a section of Farm-to-Market Road 969 as the “Charlie Kirk Corridor” was pulled on Monday after more than 100 people attended a Bastrop County commissioners meeting to voice their objections, according to The Daily Beast. The road is located about 30 minutes east of downtown Austin and is maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Kirk, who was 31, co-founded the conservative group Turning Point USA and was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Since his death, various tributes have been suggested in several states. Some local leaders have looked for ways to recognize his work engaging young conservatives in civic activities.

Bastrop County Commissioner David Glass introduced the resolution to honor Kirk. He previously expressed his hope to recognize Kirk’s activism, which he said focused on civic participation, free speech, and youth political involvement. However, as news about the proposal spread, meetings saw unexpected turnout. Over 100 residents filled the commissioners’ chambers to voice their concerns.

At the meeting, many residents carried signs that simply said “NO.” During public comments, they raised issues about naming a road after Kirk, arguing that while he was nationally recognized, he had no connection to Bastrop County. Several speakers pointed out that Kirk, who had a nationwide influence, did not have direct ties to the local community.

“Charlie Kirk, to my knowledge, has no relatives or connection to Bastrop County,” said Dock Jackson, a Democratic candidate for county judge. Continuing: “I do not feel the court should pass a resolution endorsing this street name change.” Another resident noted that such an action would convey the wrong message to parts of the community that opposed Kirk’s politics.

Glass initially asked the commissioners to postpone the resolution at the meeting, so no formal vote happened. He later confirmed via email to local media that he would not reintroduce the proposal after listening to constituents. “Not all of us are going to agree, but we can agree to disagree,” Glass stated.

Kirk’s supporters have sought honorary designations in other Texas counties. For instance, officials in Hood County recently revealed signage for a “Charlie Kirk Memorial Way” along a section of Williamson Road near Granbury. This designation acknowledges his legacy, even though the street name itself remains unchanged.

However, he remains a divisive figure in politics, with opinions of the late activist being divided along party lines.

Critics in Bastrop County argued that the lack of a direct local connection and differing opinions about Kirk’s public image made the proposal divisive rather than unifying. “Naming a road in his honor does not unite the community,” resident Ruth Todd said during the meeting. “It sends a message to a significant portion of our community that their comfort in their home county does not matter.”

Following Kirk’s death, several conservatives called for the firing of anyone who criticized him, even those who quoted him without additional commentary. This led to an increase in political divisiveness online, with many doubling down on their criticism.