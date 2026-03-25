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27-Year-Old Texas Man Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Ruthlessly Slashing Husband’s Throat

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 9:59 AM ET

The accused killed his common-law husband on Feb. 1, 2025.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Texas man Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
27-year-old Texas man Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera was sentenced to four decades in prison by a Bexar County judge. (Image credit: Facebook/ @New York Post Video)

A 27-year-old Texas man, Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his 81-year-old common-law husband. Bexar County Judge Kristina Escalona sentenced him to a 40-year sentence for slashing his husband, Donald Atha Weynandt, in the throat.

Cabrera killed Weynandt on Feb. 1, 2025, in San Antonio when he was 26 years old. According to KSAT, he confessed to the crime to a 911 dispatcher, whom he called around 5 a.m. on the day of the murder. He also confessed to the killing in front of his landlord.

Police went to the residence and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s investigation ruled the death a homicide, caused by a sharp-force injury to the neck.


The cause of death was a fatal slashing of the neck; however, the motive behind Cabrera’s actions is still unclear. According to the records, he was stressed about his four-year-old son. He wanted to bring him to the US from Colombia.

Apart from the murder charges, Cabrera was also charged with illegal entry from a foreign nation. The deceased’s daughter, Katrina Mercado, never spoke to Cabrera. She called for accountability when her father was murdered.

She said, “It’s hard to believe. It’s hard to process. I think the questions will forever be developing over time, processing what happened.” She also added that there was no indication of anything being wrong. KSAT asked her if she knew Cabrera. She responded, “I never spoke to this individual. I personally did not trust the situation.”


Mercado hoped her father would be remembered as a loving father. District Attorney Joe Gonzales read, “Mr. Weynandt deserved to live out his life in safety and dignity. Our office remains committed to holding those who commit acts of violence fully accountable.” The leading prosecutors in the case were Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Brittany Mitchell and Angela Payne of the Family Violence Division.

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