Texas Man Might Face 20 Years After Firing Shots at Teens Who Pulled a Prank on Him

A Texas man is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault after shooting teenagers who were doing a prank at his house. The three teenagers were doing the ding-dong-ditch prank around 10:50 pm.

That time, the 58-year-old Damon Wolfe heard a loud bang on his door. He went out to inspect with a weapon and shot thrice at the vehicle in which the teenagers were moving. Wolfe thought someone was trying to break down his door, so he responded to defend his home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 4 News Dallas Fort Worth (@fox4news)



However, now he may get 20 years in prison for aggravated assault. The Fresco Police Department responded to the situation as the teens in cars claimed they had been shot at on a different street.

After a while they admitted they were doing this prank at a random neighborhood. There were three bullet holes in the car. The police made the arrest on August 7, charging each person in the vehicle.

He may have to pay a $10,000 fine along with jail time if convicted. This started as a prank but turned into a crime scene, which could have been fatal to the teenagers. The FPD chief David Shilson said the kids did not realize the gravity of the situation which is why they did not even want to report it.

When teens pulled a ding-dong-ditch prank in Frisco, they didn’t expect bullets to follow. That’s what police say happened next. Now the homeowner is facing three aggravated assault charges after firing toward a moving car – despite no one being injured. What do you think:… — 1080 KRLD (@KRLD) August 19, 2025



However, it was dangerous for them and is not worth risking their lives for. He also warned teens’ parents of these dangerous online challenges that kids take part in often. He stated the kids were fortunate in this case that they did not get injured.

Meanwhile, for the homeowner, there will be legal consequences if they run out and chase a vehicle with firearms. These bullets could have hurt someone else, too, and the situation was avoidable if he had reacted differently.

🚔 Frisco Man Arrested After Shooting at Teens During TikTok Challenge 🚔 Frisco, TX – The Frisco Police Department has arrested 58-year-old Damon Wolfe on charges of Aggravated Assault after a shooting incident tied to a TikTok “ding-dong ditch” challenge. On July 28, 2025,… pic.twitter.com/CbNt5FYime — Texan Report (@TexanReport) August 18, 2025



Wolfe’s neighbor Medina Wong was also interviewed and she stated usually the nights are quiet but that day she heard loud band noises. She was lying in the living room when she heard it and came outside to see that the situation was more than just self defense.

He went out to the street to fire shots, and that was a risky situation. This happened on the street, not inside his home. The FPD chief stated the boys would not face charges this time, while Wong gave them a message that they should not do stupid things like this.