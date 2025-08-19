36-Year-Old Felon Mistakenly Released From Texas Jail Over Paperwork Blunder – Now Police Beg Public to Help Find Him

One recent incident in Texas jail has left everyone shocked. Some incidents are so bizarre that they sound like scenes straight out of a movie, but they happen in real life. From inmates walking free because of paperwork blunders to prisoners slipping away due to lax security, such mistakes leaves communities worried and questioning the justice system.

A Texas prisoner was released from the jail due to a clerical error. 36-year-old Troy Dugas was mistakenly released, as per the Harris County Sheriff’s statement. Has been sentenced to prison for five years over the charge of assaulting a family member.

Now the police have issued a plea for people to find the inmate. He was going to serve his 5-year state prison sentence and 2 years for evading arrest. However, he has now been released without a proper investigation.

They have described him as black male, 6’1″ and weighs 215 pounds approximately. He was released from the jail due to the lack of documentation about his upcoming sentence and past crime charges.

Troy Dugas, 36, was about to start serving sentences for assaulting a family member and evading arrest, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/dQk6YwKAnS — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 18, 2025



They thought that he was eligible for release. According to them the charges were dismissed. HSCO has confirmed a thorough investigation will be conducted to understand the issue and what led to his wrong release. For now the sheriff has asked people to call 911 if they spot Dugos.

A Texas felon sentenced to prison was mistakenly released from Harris County Jail after a paperwork error. Officials are asking the public to help locate him. https://t.co/pq2mmi1zfq — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 18, 2025



This also happened in New Orleans when another prisoner was released due to a clerical error. The sheriff took the responsibility for the mix up. The man was released by mistake because he had a similar name to another inmate.

There has been a history of inmates escaping due to security issues in Texas. There are poor restraints and staff shortage, and complacent correctional officers giving inmates the opportunity to escape from the prison.

The netizens are disappointed as this has been happening a lot. Whether it’s inmates running away from jail or released by mistake they are disappointed in the system. In some cases police have arrested wrong people making things worse for them.

The system needs to be more responsible and pay attention to such clerical errors being made. People fear that dangerous inmates are on the loose, and that’s not good for the community. They are asking who’ll be responsible when this criminal commits another crime while being out of jail.