Texas High School Football Coach Dead at 28 After Fatal Car Crash

A popular football coach from Texas has lost his life in a tragic car crash. Leyton Hernandez, 28, was a teacher working at Veterans Memorial High School. He died in a two-car accident that occurred on the outskirts of Corpus Christi on March 13, 2026.

The incident left thousands of students and colleagues from the Texas football community in shock. Leyton Hernandez was known to be a young learner who made his way to the top of the league with hard work. He was renowned for his multitude of skills – a science teacher by day and a multi-sport coach, especially football, after school.

Texas high school football mourns Veterans Memorial coach Leyton Hernandez, a former Texas State tight end who died at 28 after a tragic car crash.https://t.co/crvoDUdWq2 pic.twitter.com/QeELEIG0Vu — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) March 16, 2026

In the wake of the tragic incident, the Corpus Christi Independent School District has arranged for crisis counselors. These individuals will provide support to students and faculty to cope with the loss. Leyton’s connection to the community was believed to have run deeper than just professional achievements.

The principal at Veterans Memorial described Hernandez as an indispensable part of the school’s identity. Scott Walker remembered how every student felt the coach’s impact, becoming so much more than wins and losses.

Leyton was the son of Superintendent Dr. Ronald Hernandez and his wife, Dr. Cynthia Hernandez. Friends and family have recollected their annual tradition of visiting the Texas state football championships. The entire Hernandez family was deeply devoted to the one single sport of football and never missed crucial events related to it.

While he grew up, Leyton Hernandez happened to be a Varsity Captain at King High School. It was where he excelled exceptionally as a player. He was team captain since 2016 and brought in impeccable glory in his role. His reputation spread across the all-conference and all-region. Leyton had dyslexia as a child. It did not stop him from achieving a strong GPA of over 3.0, which he then carried over to college.

Celebration of life announced for VMHS coach Leyton Hernandez https://t.co/nJcME8zP5S — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) March 16, 2026

Hernandez followed his passion for football in college as well. He became a tight end for Texas A&M-Kingsville. He later transferred to Texas State, and he graduated in 2020. He finally returned to his hometown in Corpus Christi and took up a job at the Veterans Memorial High School. Leyton became known as a mentor, more than just a coach

Many of his school students remember him for pushing upcoming athletes to become their very best. He taught them character, teamwork, and taking accountability. Additionally, he was known for preparing students to reach Division 1 NCAA and even the NFL. As a result, right after his passing was announced, the Eagle Nation sent tributes in his memory.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with obituary messages and tributes pouring in, the school district shared details about a visitation. It is scheduled to be held on March 20 at the Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service.

This will be followed by a celebratory event honoring Leyton Hernandez’s life and achievements at Church Unlimited on March 21. Leyton’s family has also issued a statement as they mourn the great loss. It reads, “The Hernandez family appreciates the outpouring of condolences and warm memories as they begin to navigate this unimaginable loss. They thank the community for respecting their privacy during this difficult time.”