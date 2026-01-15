A routine workout at a Texas gym allegedly erupted into violence when a jealous girlfriend hurled a 25-pound weight plate at a woman she believed was romantically involved with her partner, according to police crime reports.

Authorities say Houston area resident, Aralyn Martinez, 24, recognized the complainant, Cindy Aguilar, as someone her boyfriend was involved with while inside a 24 Hour Fitness Texas gym last week. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, Martinez allegedly confronted Aguilar before throwing a weighted plate toward her head “in an attempt to cause injury.” Charging documents state Martinez shouted, “B—h I’m going to drop this 25-pound weight plate on you,” moments before the Jan. 7 attack.

Jilted gymgoer nearly kills love rival by hurling 25lb weight at her HEAD during workout, prosecutors say https://t.co/CsWa9HQvBk — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) January 15, 2026

Witnesses to the Texas gym attack told police the confrontation unfolded quickly, escalating from verbal hostility to sudden violence as gym-goers looked on in shock. Investigators say Martinez grabbed the weight plate and hurled it in Aguilar’s direction, striking her and knocking her to the ground.

Emergency responders were called to the Texas gym, and Aguilar was taken for medical treatment. Police said she suffered significant pain but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Aguilar later told officers she feared she could have been seriously injured or killed by the heavy plate.

Surveillance video from inside the Texas gym reportedly captured portions of the incident and corroborated witness statements describing the attack as deliberate. Investigators noted that the weight plate, when used as a projectile, posed a serious risk of severe bodily injury.

Martinez was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the Texas gym attack. Prosecutors noted that under Texas law, everyday objects can be classified as deadly weapons based on how they are used, particularly when thrown with force toward someone’s head.

According to police, Martinez admitted she was angry and jealous, believing Aguilar was involved with her boyfriend. The man at the center of the alleged love triangle sparking the Texas gym attack was questioned by investigators and acknowledged having contact with both women but denied provoking the confrontation. He was not charged.

Texas gym staff immediately shut down the facility following the incident and cooperated with authorities. Management later confirmed Martinez’s membership was revoked and said they are reviewing safety protocols in light of the attack.

Legal experts say cases involving improvised weapons in public spaces often carry serious consequences due to the potential for catastrophic injury, especially when bystanders are nearby.

Martinez remains in custody pending further court proceedings. A judge ordered her to have no contact with Aguilar as the case moves forward. The Texas gym incident has sparked widespread attention online, with many expressing disbelief that a gym workout escalated into alleged felony violence fueled by jealousy.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that incidents involving gym equipment are treated seriously because of the risk posed not only to the intended victim but also to bystanders in crowded workout spaces. Investigators noted that a 25-pound metal weight plate thrown inside a public gym could easily result in catastrophic injury or death if it struck the head or neck. Authorities said the case remains under review as prosecutors evaluate additional evidence, including surveillance footage and witness statements, ahead of Martinez’s next court appearance.