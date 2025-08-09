Texas Dad Charges ‘Rent’ from His 6-Year-Old Daughter – Internet Split on Whether It’s Genius or Too Much

Michael Madden has witnessed quite a few adults struggling with their finances, so when he became a father, he was determined to set his children on a better path. His clever approach? A “chore chart” that’s also a mock rental agreement.

Madden, a Central Texas territory manager, is the dad of a six-year-old named Rose and a baby. He became a bit of a sensation on TikTok after sharing that he makes his little girl pay “rent” each month. But it’s not actual rent. It’s a clever way to teach her budgeting.

Rose gets points for regular tasks like brushing her teeth without being told to, helping tidy up, and being a good kid. When she reaches 25 points, she earns $5, with an extra for hitting 30. But before she can go on a shopping spree with her allowance, she has to pay 20% towards “rent and utilities.” This gives her a taste of the kind of expenses adults deal with, but with a twist that’s easy for a kid to understand.

“If she’s going to earn money, it’s also important she learns that not all of it is hers to spend,” Madden said in an interview with People.

I Charge My Young Kids Rent

Even though Rose is just playing, all the “rent” she pays is saved for her. Madden believes this visual lesson helps her grasp that some money is for necessities and some for fun.

Since posting this idea on TikTok, Madden’s video has gone viral. Some parents think it’s a genius idea, and they’re planning on giving it a shot themselves. But, of course, not everyone’s on board. Some wonder if it’s right to burden kids with thinking about bills.

Madden knew he’d get a mix of opinions, but the positive vibes he’s been getting have been worth it. One parent, he claims, messaged him saying, “I wish someone [had] taught me this at 6.” He added, “That’s exactly why I did it.”

And little Rose? She’s cool with it. She gets that paying rent keeps the house from disappearing, turning on lights isn’t free, and things you want need saving up for. Sometimes, she’ll even give her dad a nudge to remember to update her chart.

Madden says he’s not trying to suck the fun out of childhood. His goal is to make sure she grows up without money woes. It’s not just about the numbers, but about learning to wait for what you want, sticking to a plan, and understanding money isn’t endless.

When they’re out shopping and she doesn’t have the cash for something, that’s usually the end of her begging. Madden says, “If you have the money to buy it, great. If not, then you don’t.” That is how he teaches her the value of a dollar and patience.

Advocates for financial literacy often suggest that when kids learn about the value of money early on, they tend to handle it more responsibly when they’re older. Madden came up with a clever way to teach his daughter by combining real-world concepts with playtime, so she can get a feel for how money works without it being too abstract.

Madden believes that other moms and dads can take his idea and tailor it to their own kids. He said, “You don’t have to go full rent system, but don’t underestimate your kids. Make it fun and simple, and they’ll surprise you.”

For Rose, the idea of “rent” is going to change and grow along with her. Madden and his wife, Savannah, plan to keep tweaking the rules to keep her interested and help build good habits that she’ll keep for life.

Madden isn’t out to be famous. “If it helps other parents along the way, even better,” he said.