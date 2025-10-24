Texas Couple Arrested for Child Abuse After 3-Year-Old Is Placed on Life Support

Trigger Warning: The article mentions disturbing graphic details of child abuse.

Child abuse cases are not new to our readers, nor are they to us. With each passing day, cases of abuse and negligence from all across America get reported. Thanks to social media platforms, it now spreads faster than ever. In the latest news, a Texas couple has been arrested after their 3-year-old boy, named Dawson Cain Zamora, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries that left him on life support, according to police.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the abuse, charging Chelsea Rene Berg, 30, with injury to a child. Her boyfriend, Christopher Thomas Alexander, also 30, faces multiple charges, including injury to a child causing serious bodily harm, stalking, and tampering with evidence.

According to police, the incident began on October 14, when Alexander brought Dawson to a hospital in McKinney, a suburb north of Dallas. He allegedly told staff he heard a “thud” and discovered the boy injured.

Medical staff reported a brain bleed, multiple bruises in different stages of healing, and trauma to the child’s chest and abdomen — injuries that immediately prompted a police investigation, according to Law & Crime.

JUST IN: Texas father says his 3-year-old son is fighting for his life after he was brutally beaten earlier this month “He was beaten so bad that he was beaten to death… He did beat my son to death, that he did k*ll him.” 3-year-old Dawson Zamora was beaten on Oct. 14 and is… pic.twitter.com/EKOAh5D8KG — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) October 23, 2025

Chelsea Berg claimed that she had left Dawson in Alexander’s care earlier that morning before going to work. Later, she received a text message about the boy eating lunch and then a phone call in panic from her boyfriend, saying that he was taking little Dawson to the hospital.

When Berg arrived at the hospital, she was told her son’s injuries were critical. She said Dawson had no visible wounds when she left him that morning and first heard Alexander’s “thud” explanation from doctors.

After getting himself an attorney, he refused to answer detectives’ questions, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KDFW-TV. Alas, on October 19, Berg was informed that Dawson had no brain activity and would soon be removed from life support.

Her attorneys filed an emergency motion so she could “say goodbye to her son before he passes away,” court records show. The motion was granted the following day. Dawson’s great-niece later launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover the massive medical costs.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, 3-year-old Dawson Zamora was beaten, and is now in the hospital fighting for his life. Now his father, Dahrian Zamora, is fighting for justice for his son. >>> https://t.co/X4Z5T2xtdm pic.twitter.com/xNyCM8pTsf — KFDA NewsChannel10 (@NewsChannel10) October 23, 2025

The description on the page reads that little Dawson was severely abused and that he has a long road to recovery, as he has several injuries. Dawson’s father, Dahrian Zamora of Amarillo, told local station KFDA that doctors found signs of prior abuse during CT and MRI scans.

“He was beaten before this attack,” Zamora said. “The attack that killed him wasn’t the only one. There’s evidence of prior abuse in the home.”

Reports revealed that 60 percent of U.S. children are exposed to at least one form of violence each year. In addition, children in Texas die at the highest rates, per capita, in the country.

Abuse can take many forms beyond the physical — including emotional, psychological, s—–, and severe neglect. In 2023, 164 children in Texas died as a result of abuse or neglect, according to SAFE.