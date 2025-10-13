Texas Airport Worker Tried to Refuel the Plane and It Caused a Major Spill

A Texas airport worker was caught on camera amidst a big blunder that could have been avoided. In the video, he’s seen next to the parked American Eagle jet at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport in Terminal E. He was refuelling the plane with a large hose.

That’s when he lost control of the hose, and the nozzle started spraying the fuel everywhere. The splash was so strong that the fuel went into his eyes and covered his face. He made a quick escape from getting soaked in fuel, but he bravely returned to turn down the fuel system. Had he not returned, the fuel would have kept on splashing.

Aircraft fueler at DFW seemingly fails to lock in the hose causing it to fly off spraying jet fuel across the tarmac… ⛽️👀 When I worked at the Charlotte airport I saw a similar “failure to lock” however it was the guy draining the bathroom waste tanks and it spilled out all… pic.twitter.com/YbfVL1ufjZ — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 12, 2025

An American Eagle spokesperson commented on the situation, “We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport’s fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure.” On the other hand, the airport officials have ensured that their spill containment infrastructure helped clean the mess and remove the fuel from the premises.

The video of the incident has gone viral on X as well as Instagram, where it was first shared. One of the airport workers chimed in and said this could happen due to a failure to lock the hose, which could spill everywhere. In his case, he saw someone go through the same mess, but it was drainage from the bathroom waste instead of fuel.

He remarked that the guy was tinted blue for days. Such mishaps at the airports can lead to a dangerous situation if not controlled in time. The airport officials and the clean-up crew were able to contain the spillage.

Netizens were sympathetic towards the worker, while some were surprised that this could happen. One user commented, “Poor guy got it in his eyes. I hope he’s okay.” One user joked, “That seems like an expensive accident,” since the fuel is so expensive.

One Instagram user asked, “What was he trying to do with the hose?” Another user doubted his skills and commented, “This is why not everyone is cut out to be in aviation.” One person did not blame the guy but the airline and Texas airport, saying, “Doesn’t look like it was his fault.. the house split in half.”