Teresa Giudice Causes Drama at 'RHONJ' Season 13 Reunion With 'Unhinged' Behavior

Teresa Giudice, the last-standing original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was in rare form at the show's Season 13 reunion. According to sources, Giudice was completely unhinged and out of control while filming with her castmates on Thursday, causing quite the drama on set.

Giudice's behavior was reportedly "nastier than ever," with multiple sources claiming that she was cursing a lot and even called her co-star Margaret Josephs a "f--king whore." The mother of four also seemed "very unhappy" and "mad at the world," and moderator Andy Cohen appeared frustrated with her the entire time, as per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Dia Dipasupil

One insider claimed that Giudice was acting out of a place of hurt, particularly when the topic of her family dynamics came up. Giudice, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and her brother Joe Gorga were set to see each other in person for the first time in a while, and the trio has a "long history" of "deep-rooted family issues."

Despite her apprehension about seeing her brother and his wife, Giudice confidently predicted that she would be "fine." "It's my job," the longtime Bravo star said. However, her rapport with the Gorgas is expected to worsen in the upcoming final episodes of the season, which sees them declining to attend Giudice's August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Rich Polk

Giudice's drama with the Gorgas has been a central theme of the season, with the two sides at odds over a number of issues. In a recent episode, Giudice blamed Melissa's "daddy issues" for her estrangement from Joe, whom she feels "needs to get therapy." Giudice also accused Melissa of having her only sibling on "a leash" and suggested that Joe and Melissa's daughter, Antonia Gorga, had contributed to the family rift by not attending her third oldest daughter, Milania Giudice's 16th birthday party.

However, Melissa fired back, reminding Giudice that her second oldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, didn't make it to Melissa's elder son Gino Gorga's communion because of a soccer tournament. Melissa also slammed Giudice for not asking her to be a bridesmaid, arguing that it didn't set "an example of what closeness is" for their kids.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Despite the tension between the two sides, it seems that Giudice's behavior at the reunion was particularly unhinged. It remains to be seen how her castmates will react to her behavior. Giudice has been a fixture on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since its inception in 2009. Over the years, she has become known for her fiery personality and no-holds-barred approach to drama. As the only remaining original cast member, Giudice has been at the center of many of the show's most memorable moments. From her infamous table-flipping incident to her stint in federal prison for fraud, Giudice's life has been anything but boring.